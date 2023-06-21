Ex-Goldman Sachs investment banker convicted of insider trading charges

NEW YORK — A former Goldman Sachs investment banker was convicted of insider trading charges Wednesday after a weeklong trial.
Sentencing was set for Oct. 19.
Prosecutors said Goel worked in Manhattan at the investment bank when he shared information about potential merger and acquisition deals with a friend who worked at another investment bank in Manhattan.
Goel and the friend agreed to split profits from their illegal trading, which amounted to about $280,000, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said Goel obstructed justice by deleting electronic communications regarding the insider trading scheme as a grand jury and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigated.
Adam Ford, an attorney for Goel, declined comment.