The last British general election in 2019 starred two men unsuited to holding public office contesting the highest one in the land. Since then, both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, along with most of the other cast members in that horror show, have been cleared off the stage in varying forms of disgrace, defeat or humiliation.

In a remarkable clean sweep, the leaders of every political party with significant representation in parliament — not just the Conservatives and Labour, but also the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats, the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland and Plaid Cymru in Wales — have gone. So, too, have three-quarters of the cabinet and shadow cabinet from that time. Even Nigel Farage, the Brexit party leader who never got elected as an MP but exercised huge influence on politics in recent years, has stepped away (for the time being).

This means there is a huge opportunity for those who have replaced them to reset a democracy that has been badly shaken by a decade of Britain’s own version of polarized and dishonest populism. The question is whether today’s leaders can seize it.

Last week, the spotlight was rightly on the lies Johnson told Parliament when he denied that he and members of his party-loving staff had broken the Covid lockdown laws they had imposed on everybody else. The former prime minister is now so toxic it’s hard to understand why anybody would think having their name on his ludicrous resignation “honours” list would enhance their status.

This week, however, Rishi Sunak deserves to be the focus of a little more attention himself. By waving through that honours list, then sidestepping a chance to vote with other MPs on Monday to punish Johnson, the current prime minister has chosen to wade deeper into his predecessor’s mire of contamination.

When Sunak first stood at the dispatch box for Prime Minister’s Questions, he promised to deliver a weekly reminder to voters that the Labour Party leader Keir Starmer had once served in Corbyn’s shadow cabinet. Sunak barely mentions it these days, because he knows his own links to Johnson are much closer than any that existed between the past and present leader of the opposition.

Although the current prime minister is sometimes portrayed as a salve to the mayhem of recent years, his first notable political act was to back Johnson’s Brexit in 2016 on the basis it would create a dynamic high-growth economy. “Somewhat analytically,” said this former banker, “I sat down and looked through the numbers.” How’s that working out?

His next big move was in June 2019 when he became one of the prime movers to put Johnson in charge of the country, a decision that saw him rewarded with a rapid promotion to chancellor of the exchequer. It meant he was on hand for Johnson’s birthday party in June 2020, thus becoming the only other minister to be issued a police fine for breaking Covid laws.

Sunak’s supporters say he now just wants to move on from his predecessor. They point out that all he has done is follow precedent on the resignation honours list. But he cannot expect too much credit for essentially doing nothing when the unprecedented circumstances of Parliament branding a former PM as a liar surely required him to do something. This is a politician who says he stands for integrity, but so far he has condemned neither his predecessor’s lies nor his continued abuse of Parliament’s processes.

Starmer has been making hay with the issue and will probably raise it again in the House of Commons on Wednesday. He says Sunak has shown himself too weak to stand up to Johnson by condemning neither his predecessor’s lies nor his continued abuse of Parliament’s processes.

Meanwhile in Scotland, Starmer is benefitting from a similar crisis afflicting the governing SNP. A police investigation into the party’s finances led to its former leader Nicola Sturgeon being arrested earlier this month. Her successor, Humza Yousaf, has hidden behind a legal process that has not yet reached a conclusion. But there may come a time soon when Yousaf will also have to make a difficult choice to break from his predecessor. Like Sunak with Johnson, he looks too tightly bound to Sturgeon to wriggle free.

By contrast, Starmer can show that when faced with a similar choice, he acted. In October 2020, the Equalities and Human Rights Commission found his party responsible for acts of unlawful antisemitism. Corbyn said the problem was exaggerated, so Starmer slung him out of the party and has since made clear he will not be allowed to stand as a Labour candidate at the next election.

Voters have taken notice because such a move carries real political risk. Johnson, Sturgeon and Corbyn remain popular with large sections of their respective party bases. You don’t need to spend much time on social media to realize that there are a lot of left-wingers out there who see Corbyn as a victim of an establishment conspiracy, just as there are right-wingers who believe Johnson has been taken out by “the blob” and “cybernats” who believe Sturgeon is being stitched up by the police.

Things can still go wrong for Starmer. His predecessor’s likely candidacy as an independent will be a distraction in the next election, and the row continues to sap energy among Labour’s activists ahead of that contest. In the event of a hung parliament or a small Labour majority afterwards, a rump of hard-left MPs may yet able to exact their revenge.

But those are potential problems for Labour in the future. Right now, neither the Conservatives nor the SNP are showing they can escape the real problems of their pasts.

Tom Baldwin was a writer for the Times and director of strategy and communications for the Labour Party. He is currently writing a biography of Keir Starmer.

