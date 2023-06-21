Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you’re one of the unlucky million Britons whose fixed-rate mortgage deal is due for renewal this year, a near five percentage-point uplift in the Bank of England’s benchmark rate since you last locked in is going to hurt — but there are ways to soften the blow.Housing is the biggest monthly expense for most people, so it makes sense to get professional advice about your options ahead of time. This is especially important if there’s a danger of not being able to afford what may be much higher payments. Lenders are required to scrutinize available income, as well as the value of your home. The risk of not being able to negotiate new financing — and being forced to sell your home — is high and rising.

Using a mortgage broker can be a smart option in times of mortgage-market volatility. A fee of a few hundred pounds will be money well spent, and only gets levied upon completion of the loan. The broker will also charge the lender a larger arrangement fee, but that won’t affect the terms of any mortgage you get.Staying with your current lender isn’t your only, or possibly best, option. Unless you’re blessed with a strong tolerance for form-filling, a broker will sift through a wide range of providers and can normally arrange a new deal up to six months in advance. Several options can be juggled at once. It commits the lender but there is no obligation on you to proceed. View it as a get-out-of-jail-free card to be played if it suits.Your existing provider is unlikely to show new terms until three months ahead of your fixed period ending. If there are potential problems, it’s best to start the conversation early, as lenders really don’t want to foreclose if it is at all avoidable. Being turned down for a mortgage is a scary experience so give yourself plenty of time.

There are many websites showing the latest deals available, such as Moneyfacts Group Plc. Do your own research so you know what’s available — but ignore whatever an average mortgage rate might be. Look for the best rate available as you would with any purchase. Comparing averages is particularly misleading when market interest rates are rising sharply, as they are now: You should always be able to beat the average. The six biggest lenders dominate with more than 70% of the mortgage market, and take holding on to their business seriously; most of the remaining 60-odd smaller lenders come and go with the wind.

More competitive deals will reappear when interest-rate markets calm. But get started now with preparing all of the required — and onerous — information and at least you’ll be primed to take advantage if an attractive deal becomes available. Depending on the size of your required loan to your home’s valuation, known as the loan-to-value rate, there are still plenty of deals available well below 6%.

A two-year tracker should still be available around 5%, even if the Bank of England hikes rates once more as expected on Thursday. Longer-dated five- and 10-year fixes can come in below 5%. It might seem odd that it’s cheaper to fix for longer, but it’s due to the UK yield curve being inverted.As a consequence, longer-term fixed mortgage deals offer an optically cheaper interest rate, but if — and it’s a big if — the BOE does lower rates at some point then it might leave you stranded paying a well-above market rate for years. Obviously if you require a high proportion of home-financing the terms will reflect that, but the premium is nowhere near as demanding as it used to be. The UK mortgage market is a lot more flexible these days, and can offer different options to help reduce initial monthly payments.

This is a stressful period, so focus on what is affordable rather than worrying about paying it all back robotically. Repayments can be raised when lower rates make it more cost-effective. That could involve lengthening the term of your house loan, with 35-year loans increasingly available. Another popular option is switching to an interest-only mortgage which doesn’t involve any capital repayments — but this may require access to another pool of capital as security. Many lenders will do combinations of interest-only and repayment sections, or part-fixed and part-variable rates to better manage cashflows.

Depending on your capacity for risk, there are merits in opting for a two-year tracker deal that is linked to the BOE official rate. It does expose you to higher payments if policymakers continue to squeeze monetary conditions, but equally you will benefit instantly if they relax. The premium that lenders are currently charging above market interest rates for individual credit risk is about the lowest it’s ever been, at around one-quarter of one percent. That’s a clear sign that mortgage providers are keen to build their loan books. The other advantage of a tracker is that usually there are no early repayment charges, as most lenders will happily port your loan across into one of their fixed-rate deals at your request. However, trackers aren’t for those that require absolute surety on monthly costs. It depends on what keeps you awake more at night — fretting over rising mortgage costs, or kicking yourself for not timing it better.If expectations for future BOE rates as high as 6% calm down, then lower-priced deals will rapidly emerge, as they did earlier this year when the dust had settled after the autumn mini-budget crisis. Prepare to get rummaging in the bargain bin. But start early, for pity’s sake.

