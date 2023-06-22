Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Bank of England decided to deliver its inflation medicine in a bigger dose at Thursday’s monetary policy committee meeting. A majority of 7-to-2 voted for a move of 50 basis points to take the official rate to 5%, double the size of the increase anticipated by economists. And the accompanying message in its statement was clear: There’s more tightening to come if inflation persists. Policymakers are betting that the economy is sufficiently resilient to bear the highest borrowing costs in 15 years. That’s quite a gamble.

The MPC did not push back on the recent upward move in futures pricing, with money-market expectations for the likely peak in borrowing costs now above 6%. Two-year yields are at 5.1%, their highest since July 2008.

The BOE is trapped by consumer prices that aren’t just sticky but accelerating by some measures. The May headline annual inflation rate failed to slow from April’s 8.7% print. More ominous was yet another rise in the ex-food and energy measure to 7.1% from 6.8%. Moreover, services inflation rose even faster, by 7.4% from 6.9% the month before. There are some modest positive signs, such as producer prices falling quite substantially. Food prices look like they’re topping out, and energy price cap levels will continue to fall. The central bank did emphasize that it still expects pressures to reduce by the end of this year. But that’s nowhere near sufficient to brighten the gloomy reality that the UK is in the grip of secondary inflation effects.

The May numbers did have some extraneous factors, such as a 10% rise in the minimum wage as well as a 20% jump in plane-ticket costs courtesy of three public holidays. What matters, though, is the longer-term trend, which is still pointing upwards. The other salient point for the BOE is that inflation is running above its own expectations from just last month.

With about a million households refinancing their home loans over the rest of this year, and a similar amount in 2024, the effect of a near five percentage-point increase in official rates will be felt acutely. However, the BOE highlighted that due to the bulk of mortgages being fixed-rate for an initial period there has been less pass-through effect so far compared with in previous rate-hiking cycles.

In some ways, the BOE is fortunate in how the mortgage market has reacted throughout its 18-month tightening period. The premium mortgage providers add on for the individual credit risk is razor-thin by historical standards. When interest-rate expectations move violently, such as after May’s worse-than-expected labor and inflation data, lenders understandably move swiftly to remove what have become too-cheaply-priced products.

Following the autumn gilt crisis thousands of mortgage offerings were withdrawn, but by the start of this year a healthy amount of keenly-priced loans became widely available again. Naturally, these will now reflect expectations for yet higher borrowing costs. Only when there is some clarity on when rates will peak will mortgage providers feel confident enough to be aggressive with their pricing. The good news is that the reaction so far from the two- to five-year section of the gilt yield curve is modest, although the shortest end of the market is already at very elevated levels.

It may be cold comfort, but the Old Lady is not alone in having to step up the pace on fighting inflation. Both Switzerland and Norway’s central banks raised their benchmark rates, by 25 and 50 basis points respectively, earlier on Thursday. This mirrors surprise quarter-point increases from Canada and Australia earlier this month. The European Central Bank is also intent on keeping its rate-hiking cycle alive. Germany’s two representatives on the ECB governing council, executive board member Isabel Schnabel and Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel, both spoke at an event in Berlin on Wednesday saying there is still a way to go on rates.

The BOE has decided to become even more proactive in battling inflation. Its next meeting on Aug. 3 will be a quarterly monetary-policy review, accompanied by a more comprehensive assessment of whether inflation pressures still requires ever firmer action. For now, though, the message from policymakers is clear: The interest-rate beatings will continue until inflation morale improves.

