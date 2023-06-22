Accenture: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.01 billion. The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $3.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.19 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $16.56 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Accenture said it expects revenue in the range of $15.75 billion to $16.35 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $16.22 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.52 to $11.63 per share.

Accenture shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 14%. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.

