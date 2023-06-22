FactSet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NORWALK, Conn. — NORWALK, Conn. — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $134.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $3.46. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.79 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.62 per share.

The financial data firm posted revenue of $529.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $527.8 million.

FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.75 to $15.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.08 billion to $2.1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FDS

