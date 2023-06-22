Methode: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported profit of $8.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 21 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The maker of electrical components for the auto and computer industries posted revenue of $301.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $77.1 million, or $2.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.18 billion.

Methode expects full-year earnings to be $1.55 to $1.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.2 billion.

