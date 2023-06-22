Methode: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported profit of $8.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported profit of $77.1 million, or $2.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.18 billion.
Methode expects full-year earnings to be $1.55 to $1.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.2 billion.
