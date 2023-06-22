Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Our concept of political risk looks in need of an overhaul. After companies from BP Plc to Renault SA walked away from businesses worth billions of dollars in Russia, what was a subset of finance has moved to center stage. The withdrawal prompted by the invasion of Ukraine has focused minds on the prospect of a far more damaging divorce should a similar crisis develop with China — a much bigger economy that is more deeply integrated into global supply chains. Current theory and practice appear inadequate to cope.

Peruse the finance literature, and political risk features mostly via the question of how much compensation investors should demand to put money into markets with dodgier legal systems and greater corruption. One conventional method is to look at the relative volatility of assets in these economies compared to a global index. Such an approach is wholly insufficient to capture the scale of what are in effect catastrophic tail risks. There is no database of returns that can help multinationals model the once-in-a-lifetime chance of being forced to pull out of one of their most important markets.

As the world increasingly breaks into competing blocs, it’s a nightmare scenario they are obliged to prepare for, though. The latest exhibit is drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc. The UK’s biggest company by market value has drafted plans to separate its China business and list it in Hong Kong to shield the company from risinggeopolitical tensions, according to the Financial Times. Sequoia Capital, the venture capitalist known for being an early backer of Google and some of China’s biggest companies, said this month that it will split its Chinese and US operations. In May, HSBC Holdings Plc shareholders rejected a proposal to consider carving out its Asian unit by its biggest investor, China’s Ping An Insurance Group Co.

Astra said it doesn’t comment on rumors or speculation about its future strategy. But it would be surprising if the company wasn’t examining ways to insulate itself against worsening relations between Beijing and western governments. Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot confirmed as much during an earnings call in July last year. In response to a question on whether the board had considered a listing of the Chinese business, Soriot said “we’re always looking at various scenarios for the different parts of the business” and that it was considering “the best way to continue operating in China.”

Astra is one of the largest overseas pharmaceutical companies in China, drawing $5.8 billion, or 13% of its total revenue, from the country last year. The Chinese market also presents a lucrative avenue of expansion for drugmakers even as economic growth slows, with an aging population and a change in diets (which contain more meat and salt) driving an increase in chronic health conditions.

So Astra has a lot to protect. Still, it’s debatable how much cover a separately traded China unit would offer. On the plus side, it would create transparency on the value of the business — a factor for companies that were forced to exit Russia in a hurry — and greater liquidity. But it would add operational complexity and, in the end, the business would still be a unit of a UK company. If Astra’s ability to operate in China came to be restricted because of worsening East-West tensions, this would presumably still be a sticking point. It might make an exit easier and less costly, but this would be scant comfort for the loss of such a market.

The case for a carve-out of Astra’s local unit is less compelling than for HSBC, which successfully argued for the benefits of international integration. Try walking into an HSBC branch in London and saying you’re a customer in Hong Kong. You might as well tell them you’re a yeti from Mars. From a retail perspective, they function autonomously. On the other hand, Astra’s Tagrisso cancer drug has the same effect on the body whether taken in London or Lima.

War and expropriation are the direst specters underlying political risk assessments. War has already fed into the China risk calculus, with Beijing’s pro-Russian stance on the illegal invasion of Ukraine alarming Western governments and causing businesses to consider what the implications of a comparable Chinese move on Taiwan would be. But expropriation by China is hard to envisage even in the event of such a conflict. Beijing has made no secret of its desire to remake the rules-based global order; at the same time, it has no intention of driving away investment. That impetus for multinationals to pull back would come from pressure back home — as in the case of Russia.

This again shows how traditional measures of political risk lag behind real-world developments. We are conditioned to think of political risk as being “out there” — the possibility that rogue governments in unstable parts will confiscate or nationalize businesses owned by foreigners. In reality, the risks lie closer to home. Businesses drawing up contingency plans will be doing so with Washington or London in mind, just as much as Beijing or Moscow.

Matthew Brooker is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business and infrastructure out of London. A former editor and bureau chief for Bloomberg News and deputy business editor for the South China Morning Post, he is a CFA charterholder.

