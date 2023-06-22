Overstock to buy Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property assets

Overstock.com will acquire Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property and other digital assets for $21.5 million, in line with its original bid for the bankrupt retailer’s assets, according to court documents filed Thursday.

The deal — which covers Bed Bath & Beyond’s brand name, business data and digital assets but excludes its brick-and-mortar stores — must still be approved by New Jersey’s bankruptcy court at a hearing next Tuesday. Overstock, based in Midvale, Utah, sells furniture and home decor at discount prices.