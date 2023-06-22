Overstock to buy Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property assets

Overstock.com will acquire Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property and other digital assets for $21.5 million, in line with its original bid for the bankrupt retailer’s assets, according to court documents filed Thursday.
In late April, Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid plunging sales and a tanking share price, with experts saying the 52-year-old retailer had become irrelevant to consumers.
Additionally, two backup bidders were selected for specific brands: JOWA Brands for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Wamsutta brand, and Ten Twenty Four for Beyond.com.