Overstock to buy Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property assets

The deal, valued at $21.5 million, covers the bankrupt retailer’s brand name, business data and digital assets.

June 22, 2023 at 8:26 a.m. EDT
A Bed Bath & Beyond store in Anchorage on April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
Overstock.com will acquire Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property and other digital assets for $21.5 million, in line with its original bid for the bankrupt retailer’s assets, according to court documents filed Thursday.

The deal — which covers Bed Bath & Beyond’s brand name, business data and digital assets but excludes its brick-and-mortar stores — must still be approved by New Jersey’s bankruptcy court at a hearing next Tuesday. Overstock, based in Midvale, Utah, sells furniture and home decor at discount prices.

In late April, Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid plunging sales and a tanking share price, with experts saying the 52-year-old retailer had become irrelevant to consumers.

Additionally, two backup bidders were selected for specific brands: JOWA Brands for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Wamsutta brand, and Ten Twenty Four for Beyond.com.

