For weeks, US golf fans have been unnerved by the merger of the PGA Tour with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Turns out, so is the Justice Department. Last week news broke that it was undertaking an investigation into the deal and whether it violates antitrust laws, and the Senate investigative subcommittee asked those responsible for arranging the merger to testify about the deal at a July 11 hearing.Most sports fans aren’t worked up over antitrust violations. Instead, the PGA-LIV merger strikes at deeper fears about foreign ownership, how it may force us to compromise our values, and whether Americans are losing control of institutions deeply embedded into their communities and culture.

These are understandable concerns, but we have been building up to this point for some time. Globalized US sports leagues have become tools of soft power and diplomacy. Cutting out international investors harms those efforts.For decades, human capital — in the form of international athletes — have sought opportunities in the US sports industry. (French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama is likely to be the top selection in the National Basketball Association draft Thursday night.)Leagues, teams and fans have all benefited.Foreign money will bring different benefits, but it, too, should be welcomed. With reasonable industry controls, it can benefit US sports fans and communities.

International athletes have played a role in US professional sports since their inception in the 19th century. But it was only in the mid-1970s that sports executives recognized the riches to be made if leagues and teams could attract top international talent.

The test case was Pelé, the Brazilian soccer superstar who signed with the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League (NASL) in 1975. That year, their home attendance averaged 10,540; two years later, 75,646 fans attended Pelé’s last game at Giants Stadium. Soccer’s dramatic commercial and cultural growth in the US since then can be traced back to the import of his historic talent.

Over the following decades, other US sports followed the NASL’s lead. At the beginning of the 2022-23 NBA season, there were 120 international players on rosters — players who, presumably, outplayed US aspirants to get there.Meanwhile, the international share of the NBA’s earnings has more than tripled over the last 15 years, reaching roughly 10% of league-wide revenue. The league’s overall revenue growth (due to a range of factors, including global expansion) has boosted franchise values. Two weeks ago, Michael Jordan sold the Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion. A more than tenfold increase from the $275 million he paid for the team in 2010.

If foreign players enhance the quality and value of US sports, shouldn’t foreign capital play a role as well? The first chance to test that question with a non-North American citizen came in 1992, when Japanese businessman Hiroshi Yamauchi, then president of Nintendo Co., announced that he was bankrolling a deal to acquire the Seattle Mariners for $125 million.Back then, Major League Baseball had a long-standing policy against ownership from outside North America. So, prior to approving the deal, the league required Yamauchi — who put up 60% of the cash to purchase the team — to serve as a passive investor. Yamauchi, who viewed his investment as a gift to Seattle, and wasn’t a baseball fan anyway, agreed. Had he said no, Seattle might’ve lost its team to a different US market. Instead, Seattle serves as a model.

In 2019, Major League Baseball changed its rules to allow a private equity fund to own up to 15% of a team (investors in the fund can be international). The National Hockey League and NBA soon followed the example. And in December, the NBA announced that sovereign wealth funds, such as Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, are now welcome to own passive stakes in the league’s teams.

It was a groundbreaking announcement, albeit one that was mostly ignored until Thursday when it was reported that the Qatar Investment Authority was buying a 5% stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment — the parent company of the Washington Wizards.Nonetheless, it’s an important step in opening up a major US sport to some of the world’s wealthiest in a manner that maintains US control. Of course, passive stakes held by governments and institutions that don’t share US values related to human rights won’t sit well with every fan or public official. But those passive stakes ensure that foreign governments - or at least their sovereign wealth funds - have a limited ability to politicize their investments.

But hopefully, they’ll feel free to invest. It could also deter foreign capital from forming well-funded competition to US leagues, much as the LIV did to the PGA. It’s not a fantasy, either: in the late 2010s, China - briefly - became the world’s biggest spender on soccer talent, drawing top players away from once untouchable European leagues. Rather than lure players away from the NBA, wealthy investors in places like China and Saudi Arabia could play a role in making sure salaries are high enough in the US to keep the best players in the US.

Those investments will ultimately benefit US fans and communities, ensuring high-quality play, the preservation of treasured civic institutions, and thriving businesses that draw attention to cities and regions that might otherwise be overlooked. The free advertising that Denver earned during the 2023 NBA finals featuring Nikola Jokić, the Nuggets’ Serbian center and finals MVP, will resonate for years. Economists estimated that the city brought in $25 million in revenue for hosting the finals.

Foreign ownership stakes won’t be as popular with the fans as a championship trophy, but they’ll help to win one. Above all, they send an important signal: the US and its leagues are open to everyone.

