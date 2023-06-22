Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis achieved a surprise landslide win in Greece’s May 21 election, but it wasn’t enough to secure his conservative party another majority in parliament. So the country will vote again on June 25 — this time under a new electoral system that makes it easier for the first-place finisher to form a single-party government. Markets were encouraged by expectations that a strong government will help Greek bonds to regain the investment-grade status that they lost during Europe’s sovereign debt crisis more than a decade ago. Bad blood among the leading candidates remains, however, which doesn’t bode well for any attempt to form a coalition if needed. And public anger, including over the deadliest train crash in Greek history, may see some voters continue to drift to smaller parties.

1. What happened with the May 21 vote?

Mitsotakis’ center-right New Democracy party won 40.8%, almost twice the 20.7% of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s leftist Syriza party, and the largest margin of victory of any party since 1974. New Democracy actually increased its share of the overall vote from the 2019 election, which brought Mitsotakis to power. Support for Syriza slumped from its previous score of 31.5%. Yet even though New Democracy came first in all but one of 59 electoral districts, Mitsotakis still fell five seats short of a majority in the 300-seat parliament given the proportional representation system that was introduced by Tsipras when he was premier. A strong advocate of single-party governments, Mitsotakis immediately said the result gave him a strong mandate to rule alone and that he preferred to hold a second ballot — permissible under Greek law — rather than attempt to craft a coalition. In any case, other party leaders said that they couldn’t work with Mitsotakis and the numbers didn’t add up for them to even try to pursue a coalition government.

2. What’s at stake?

Continuation of Greece’s economic recovery and a return to investment-grade status. The Greek economy has managed to overcome headwinds including the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine and Europe’s energy crunch. Although the decade-long debt crisis lowered the baseline a lot, Greece’s economy is now expanding much faster than those of many other European countries and investors see growth potential for years to come. What they mostly care about is for the new government to have strong support in parliament so it can stick to the fiscal path followed before the pandemic and keep taking full advantage of European Union funds that are helping to boost growth. Moody’s Investors Service described the May result as credit positive, with the expectation that if the June vote produces a similar result then rating companies will return Greece to investment grade in the coming months.

3. How will the June vote be different?

June’s election will take place under a new electoral law that gives the first-place finisher a bonus of as many as 50 seats. The so-called semi-proportional representation system is fairly complicated. But the bottom line is that the leading party can form a one-party government if it has around 38% of the vote, and as long as the parties that don’t clear the threshold needed to enter parliament (3% of the total vote) get a cumulative 10% of the overall vote. Those parties in May’s ballot gathered a total of 16% of the votes. If Mitsotakis repeats his May performance, then most likely he’ll be able to form a single-party government. Two of the smaller were on the cusp of entering parliament last time, however, and there’s a strong possibility that one or both might succeed in June, which could cut into his margin. Voter apathy is also a concern. Mitsotakis has to keep his supporters motivated to go and vote for him again, instead of assuming there’s no need on the expectation that he’ll win outright.

4. Is a coalition government after June’s vote off of the table?

If the numbers are not enough to form a one-party administration, even under the new system, then political party leaders will come under pressure to put differences aside and form some kind of coalition government. Based on the May results, Mitsotakis would most likely need to pursue a partnership with the socialist Pasok party leader Nikos Androulakis, who placed third. Relations between Mitsotakis and Androulakis are not good, especially after it emerged last year that Greece’s secret service had tapped the mobile phone of Androulakis. The Pasok leader has said that he won’t join a government with Mitsotakis as prime minister. Mitsotakis and his party have said they can’t accept that demand. That position would require Mitsotakis to see if there’s any room for synergies with smaller parties.

5. Can a third election be on the cards?

It’s a possibility. If the first party can’t rule alone and all political leaders don’t want to work with each other, then a new — third — election would be the only available option. This would be a doomsday scenario for the country and all the upbeat buzz in the markets after May’s vote would turn around and put Greece in the spotlight as a country with political instability.

