1959 D.C. townhouse on the market for nearly $5.5 million

When Moe Galal bought this 1959 townhouse, it was filled with decorative vases, Swedish clocks, antique furniture and memorabilia from the previous owners’ travels — treasures that were spread across four levels. One notable collectible, a grand piano, had to be disassembled to be moved. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “It was a nightmare, honestly,” said Galal, with a laugh. “Stringing the whole equipment of the piano to put it back together, it’s not something anyone can do. We had to hire a special company to come and disassemble the whole thing.”

The piano and heaps of other heirlooms had belonged to David and Vera Mann, both deceased. The estate attorney oversaw the sale of some of the items, including the piano. The Manns had lived in this house, at 2122 S St. NW in D.C.'s Kalorama neighborhood, for more than three decades. David Mann was the assistant secretary of the Navy for four years, overseeing the development of anti-submarine-warfare systems during Jimmy Carter’s administration.

Galal bought the house in April 2020 and — in addition to emptying it — spent three years renovating it. It wasn’t the covid-19 pandemic that slowed the project, he said. It was the house’s historical designation by the D.C. Historic Preservation Review Board.

Instead of installing new windows, for example, Galal had to preserve the original windows by removing, repairing, cleaning and reinstalling them. The front door was returned to its former glory with seven layers of paint. The living room’s marble fireplace, which suffered from age and neglect, also was restored.

The historic guidelines didn’t address the balusters and rails along the stairs, but Galal considered them special. “This we did not have to keep,” Galal said. “We could have taken it out, but we loved the feature, these old brass antique balusters that we tried to restore and polish.”

Galal described the finished home as having a transitional French modern style. He said it “captures some of the historic details and, at the same time, is timeless, not something modern that is going to be old and dated in 10 years.”

A large driveway leads to a courtyard and the front entrance. The front door opens to a foyer adjoining a dining room with black-and-white marble flooring. A galley kitchen, a powder room and an elevator are near the rear of the house. So is the living room with the restored green marble fireplace.

French doors in the living room open to a terrace and a flight of steps leading to the pool deck, which was also restored.

Up a curved staircase, the primary suite on the second floor has an en suite bathroom with a reeded, white-oak, two-sink vanity and a walk-in closet. There are two more bedrooms on this floor, and each has an en suite bathroom.

The third floor has a library with a wet bar, two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, and a laundry room next to the elevator. Behind the library, a terrace overlooks S Street. The lower level has a gym room, a larger laundry room, a powder room and a recreation room with a wet bar.

Much of the house has white oak floors and built-in speakers that are connected to a central sound system. A garage at the front of the house has room for one car.

Renovations were chosen to fit in with the 1959 details. “It’s not just something that’s repainted,” Galal said. “It’s actually something that is historic… But at the same time, it’s not too old. It’s in the era we’re living in, and it captures a lot of the old details of the house.”

$5,495,000

2122 S St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Bedrooms/bathrooms : 5/7

Approximate square-footage : 5,220

Lot size : 2,644 square feet

Features : The 1959 house, a designated historical landmark, retains some original details after a three-year renovation. It has four levels, including a finished lower level. It has a library, a gym room, a swimming pool and an elevator. A garage has space for one car, and a driveway has space for two more.

Listing agent: Nancy Taylor Bubes and Liz D’Angio , Washington Fine Properties

