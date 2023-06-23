Business Highlights: Major stock indexes end week lower; Fed's Powell hints more rate hikes likely

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

___ Wall Street falls to close out its first losing week in the last six Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight NEW YORK — Another drop for stocks helped drag Wall Street to its first losing week in the last six. The S&P 500 closed 0.8% lower Friday, pulling back further from last week when it reached its highest level in more than a year. The Dow dropped 218 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1%. Stock markets abroad also fell after a preliminary report indicated Europe’s economy appears to be weaker than expected. The disappointing data added to this week’s hesitance in markets following more increases in interest rates by central banks around the world. Treasury yields sank as investors sought safer places for their money.

Fed’s Powell reinforces likelihood of more rate hikes because of persistently high inflation

WASHINGTON — Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates at least once more this year because of persistently high inflation in the economy’s service sector and the surprisingly tight job market. Speaking to the Senate Banking Committee, Powell noted that “inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year.” Still, the Fed chair stressed, “inflation pressures continue to run high.″ In May, consumer prices were up 4% in May compared with 12 months earlier, down from a year-over-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022, but still double the Fed’s 2% target.

Carlos Ghosn says $1 billion lawsuit against Nissan is reasonable given his suffering after arrest

BEIRUT — Carlos Ghosn says that the $1 billion lawsuit he recently filed against Nissan and others is just the beginning of his fight. The former Nissan CEO led Japanese automaker for two decades, rescuing it from near-bankruptcy, before he was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on misusing company assets and other charges. He spoke about the lawsuit on Friday. Ghosn fled Japan in December 2019 for Lebanon where he has lived since. Ghosn is wanted in Japan and France. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan and does not extradite its citizens. Ghosn has French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship. Ghosn claims to be the victim of a character assassination campaign led by Nissan.

Biden and Modi meet Apple, Google CEOs and other executives as Indian premier wraps state visit

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have opened the final day of the Indian prime minister’s four-day U.S. visit by holding talks with leading U.S. and Indian executives. Among those on hand for Friday’s meeting at the White House were Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Biden and Modi are looking to increase cooperation on artificial intelligence, semiconductor production and space. The leaders are putting the spotlight on a new initiative their governments are dubbing the “Innovation Handshake.” The initiative is aimed at addressing regulatory hurdles that stand in the way of cooperation between the two countries. It’s also designed to promote job growth in emerging technologies.

Canada will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news under bill set to become law

OTTAWA, Ontario — A Canadian bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law. The Senate passed the bill Thursday amid a standoff between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government and Silicon Valley tech giants. Ottawa has said the law creates a level playing field between online advertising giants and the shrinking news industry. Meta confirmed Thursday that it plans to comply with the bill by ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram for its Canadian users, as it had previously suggested. Meta would not offer details about the timeline for that move.

UK recession fears mount after Bank of England hikes borrowing rates by more than expected

LONDON — Fears that the British economy is heading for recession have mounted sharply after the Bank of England raised borrowing costs by more than anticipated. Thursday’s move to combat stubbornly high inflation will hit borrowers hard, particularly homeowners who have to refinance over the coming months. On a busy day for central bank action in Europe, the Bank of England decided to lift its main interest rate by half a percentage point to a fresh 15-year high. The size of the bank’s 13th hike in a row was somewhat of a surprise, with most economists predicting a smaller quarter-point increase.

NASA opposes lithium mining at tabletop flat Nevada desert site used to calibrate satellites

RENO, Nev. — The latest challenge to lithium mining in Nevada in the push for cleaner energy comes from a place where no opposition has arisen before: space. At NASA’s request, U.S. land managers have withdrawn about 36 square miles of federal land from potential mineral exploration and mining at a desert site 250 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The U.S. space agency says the unusually flat desert tract above the lithium deposit must be left undisturbed because the unique topography is used to calibrate razor-sharp measurements for hundreds of satellites orbiting overhead. A Nevada congressman has introduced legislation opposing the removal of the tract as a potential lithium mining site.

Starbucks union calls strike over Pride displays, but the company calls it a misinformation campaign

Workers at 150 Starbucks locations will strike in the coming week over what their union says is a clash over decor supporting LGBTQ+ causes, but the company denies it’s banned any such displays and accused the union of using misinformation as a tactic in labor talks. Starbucks Workers United says 3,500 workers will be on strike over the next week. The union has tried to establish a foothold at Starbucks and at least 358 Starbucks stores have petitioned to hold union elections. Those efforts have slowed in recent months with pushback from some workers and Starbucks says the union is using misinformation about its support for LGBTQ+ causes as part of ongoing contract negotiations.

3M reaches $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of water systems with ‘forever chemicals’

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Chemical manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay at least $10.3 billion to settle lawsuits over contamination of many U.S. public drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS. The deal was announced Thursday by the company based in St. Paul, Minnesota, and an attorney representing hundreds of public water systems. 3M is a leading maker of PFAS chemicals used widely in firefighting foams and many nonstick and grease-resistant consumer products. They’re described as “forever chemicals” because they don’t degrade naturally in the environment. PFAS compounds been linked to a variety of health problems, including liver and immune-system damage and some cancers.

The S&P 500 fell 33.56 points, or 0.8%, to 4,348.33. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 219.28 points, or 0.6%, to 33,727.43. The Nasdaq composite fell 138.09 points, or 1% to 13,492.52. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.54 points, or 1.4%, to 1,821.63

