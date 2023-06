Apogee Enterprises expects full-year earnings to be $4.15 to $4.45 per share.

The glass products company posted revenue of $361.7 million in the period.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.05.

Apogee Enterprises shares have decreased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.