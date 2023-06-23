How major US stock indexes fared Friday 6/23/2023

Another drop for stocks helped drag Wall Street to its first losing week in the last six.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 33.56 points, or 0.8%, to 4,348.33.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 219.28 points, or 0.6%, to 33,727.43.
The Nasdaq composite fell 138.09 points, or 1% to 13,492.52.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.54 points, or 1.4%, to 1,821.63.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 61.26 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow is down 571.69 points, or 1.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 197.06 points, or 1.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 53.83 points, or 2.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 508.83 points, or 13.3%.
The Dow is up 580.18 points, or 1.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,026.03 points, or 28.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 60.39 points, or 3.4%.