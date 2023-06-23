Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After leading the world in raising interest rates during the pandemic, Latin America is now set to cut them — and not a moment too soon. It’s not just that lower rates will help a regional economy still facing weakness. It’s that they show the importance of competent and independent central banks.

Chile is expected to be the first of the region’s five major inflation-targeting central banks to cut rates. The surprisingly dovish message that the Santiago-based monetary authority gave this week, in a split decision to hold rates steady, convinced the market not only that a initial reduction is almost certain in July, but also that a faster easing toward the end of the year is possible. My Bloomberg Economics colleague Felipe Hernández estimates that the bank could cut 200 basis points from now until the end of 2023, leaving the reference rate at 9.25%. Traders see an even quicker easing.

Brazil should follow, despite the more-hawkish-than-expected tone expressed this week by its central bank; the debate now is mainly whether the Selic will be cut in August or September. While that difference is not insignificant after a year with the key rate at 13.75%, the bottom line is that borrowing costs will be coming down at a time when Brazilian corporations need financial relief.

In Mexico, Latin America’s largest economy after Brazil, the outlook is slightly more complicated: While inflation has been trending downward, the core indicator was still close to 7% in early June, almost two percentage points above the headline reading. On Thursday, the central bank repeated that it will keep the main rate unchanged “for an extended period.”

Still, the median estimate of economists in the latest Citibanamex poll is that the famously hawkish Banxico will cut rates in December. The bank will probably pay close attention to the real ex-ante rate, currently slightly above 6% factoring in December’s expectations, to make sure the effective tightening doesn’t overshoot, particularly at a time when the US — by far Mexico’s biggest trading partner — is flirting with recession. Banxico’s bank’s five-member board will also have to take into account a possible rate increase by the US Federal Reserve, but in any case it stands to ease before its Northern peer.

Colombia, which at 12.36% has the highest headline inflation of these five banks, is in wait-and-see-mode. Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla told Bloomberg News this week that a cut could come as early as in September, and that a reduction of 200 basis points is possible by the end of the year. Of course Bonilla, who votes in the central bank’s decisions as board member, tends to be more dovish, given his boss (President Gustavo Petro) doesn’t like high interest rates. When and how fast Colombia starts easing will greatly depend on incoming data.

Finally there is Peru, which has been much more prudent lifting rates but has yet to see significant progress in slowing inflation. It is not giving any indications of possible rate cuts and is leaving the door open to additional increases if needed. Yet my colleague Felipe sees the bank, led by the legendary Julio Velarde, finally easing in the fourth quarter.

Overall, in terms of inflation, the outlook is much more favorable for the second half of the year. Central bankers are by nature cautious and prone to warnings about the need to anchor inflation expectations. But in fact the region’s inflation rates are slowly receding. In two of Latin America’s smaller economies — Costa Rica and Uruguay — central banks have already started cutting rates.

During the pandemic, Latin America’s independent central banks acted earlier than most of their peers in developed countries, taking decisive measures without trying to appease the market — or politicians. While governments generally don’t like to see rates going up, presidents (with the notable exception of Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva) have mostly let central banks do their jobs. Along with some other financial reforms of recent years, that led to a smoother path through the post-Covid-19 period.

People are free to debate how effective monetary policy is in fighting inflation, especially as inflation concerns are resurfacing in Europe and the US. Still, at a time when more established central banks are behind the curve (hello, Bank of England!), Latin America’s have been notably responsive. That’s no small feat in region with a history of inflation nightmares.

