Advocates for reproductive rights have long warned that abortion bans would endanger women’s lives by deterring doctors from providing necessary care. Abortion opponents have countered that bans could be written to contain exceptions for the life — and in certain circumstances, the health — of the mother. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A year after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, what was largely an academic question is being confronted in doctor’s offices, hospitals and courtrooms. The results are irrefutable: “Life” and “health” exceptions only make anti-abortion laws more politically palatable. They don’t protect women’s lives; they put women’s lives at risk.

In just the past year, state abortion bans containing such exceptions have caused delays in treatment that compelled a pregnant woman in Tennessee to get an emergency hysterectomy, making her unable to bear any more children; forced a woman in Texas with a nonviable pregnancy to wait, bleeding, for her infection to become life-threatening; and a Florida woman whose water broke at 16 weeks — long before fetal viability — to be denied immediate medical care. She eventually delivered her baby in a hair salon bathroom, ultimately losing half the blood in her body. Doctors had to put her on a ventilator.

“We should be able to prevent an emergency, not just treat an emergency,” Nikki Zite, a Tennessee OB-GYN doctor, told ProPublica. But the post-Roe state abortion bans require women to become severely ill before they can get help.

Women in states with bans have nearly died from sepsis; lost fallopian tubes because of delays in treating ectopic pregnancies, which are never viable and always life-threatening; and been denied care for miscarriages, which affect about 1 in 5 pregnancies.

Because of the way laws like Texas’s ban are written, an abortion is considered legal only if the pregnancy itself — not some other condition — is threatening the mother’s life. Doctors say such laws have interfered with their ability to provide chemotherapy, conduct liver transplants and provide postpartum hemorrhage treatment.

Some bans supposedly offer more “moderate” exceptions that would protect a woman’s health as well as her life. But these typically specify that the harm a woman faces be “irreversible” and “substantial” and hinder “a major bodily function.” Bans in Arizona, Florida, Ohio, Wyoming, Indiana and Utah all contain such language. But what counts as a “major” bodily function and “substantial” damage is a medical judgment call — not a legal standard.

Then there’s Kentucky’s health exception, which permits abortion only in cases of “serious, permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ.” Because you can live without a uterus, a woman with pregnancy complications that threaten her future fertility wouldn’t be able to get an abortion. Because a leg or an arm aren’t an organ, a woman facing a condition with risks of amputation would be forced to continue her pregnancy.

Some abortion bans also contain exceptions for when the pregnancy isn’t viable. And yet here, too, women have struggled to get the medical care they need. A woman in Wisconsin had to shop for a doctor who would help her deliver her stillborn baby. A Louisiana mother said she was denied an abortion even though her fetus had no skull. More than one woman carrying twins has been unable to get timely medical help when one twin has died in utero — doctors fear that if anything happens to the remaining twin, they could be jailed.

Even just giving pain relief to a suffering patient is considered by some to be too risky: A woman who was miscarrying in the second trimester was denied an epidural for the delivery because the anesthesiologists believed that it could be, somehow, considered “aiding and abetting” an abortion under a new state law.

When advocates for reproductive rights point out the shortcomings of exceptions, the other side tends to claim they’re cherry-picking the most dramatic cases or even willfully misreading the law. Some have accused doctors of risking patients’ lives to prove a political point. But doctors say they’re just trying to avoid jail in a country where there are plenty of prosecutors who would relish the chance to bring an “abortionist” to justice.

The litigiousness of US culture is one reason that centrists and technocrats, who see abortion bans with detailed lists of exceptions as an inevitable destination for US law, are probably being unrealistic. European-style abortion regulations — which usually mandate that abortion be funded by taxpayers in the first trimester, and that post-first-trimester abortions be available for a laundry list of reasons including economic hardship — don’t seem as if they’ll be coming to the US anytime soon.

Nonetheless, there are abortion opponents who think it’s possible to craft a “more perfect ban” — language that would allow doctors to prevent medical emergencies without fear of prosecution. And over the next 12 months, we will likely see attempts to refine the medical exemptions already on the books.

The 1986 Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act mandates that hospitals stabilize patients having medical emergencies, and President Joe Biden’s administration has insisted it does cover situations in which doctors could prevent an emergency from worsening by providing an abortion. The law has been at the core of litigation challenging state bans in Idaho and Texas. Another lawsuit in Texas, brought by patients, seeks to force that state to be more explicit about medical emergencies. And in Oklahoma, a court recently overturned the state’s ban, saying the medical exception wasn’t clear enough.

But more detailed lists of medical exceptions seem unlikely to alleviate doctors’ fear of prosecution. Instead, as my colleague Lisa Jarvis points out, there are signs that doctors will simply choose to leave states with strict abortion bans.

Abortion bans without exceptions for the life of the mother are, thankfully, a political nonstarter — only 9% of Americans say abortion should “never be permitted under any circumstance,” a position that would condemn women with medical complications to death. But perhaps more Americans need to understand that the bans currently on the books already come way too close to doing just that.

Sarah Green Carmichael is a Bloomberg Opinion editor. Previously, she was managing editor of ideas and commentary at Barron’s and an executive editor at Harvard Business Review, where she hosted “HBR IdeaCast.”

