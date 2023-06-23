The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Starbucks workers at 150 stores plan strike over Pride decor

The coffee chain has denied allegations it banned Pride Month decorations at some locations

June 23, 2023 at 8:36 a.m. EDT
In this June 2014 photo, a Pride flag flies atop Starbucks headquarters in Seattle during Pride Week. On Friday, June 23, 2023, workers at more than 150 stores plan to stage a walkout, alleging that the company has refused to let workers at some locations put up Pride decorations, a claim the company has denied. (Elaine Thompson/AP)
Starbucks workers at more than 150 stores plan to strike starting Friday, alleging that the company has refused to let workers at dozens of locations put up Pride decorations, a claim the company has denied.

“Starbucks is scared of the power that their queer partners hold, and they should be,” Moe Mills, a shift supervisor from Richmond Heights, Mo., said in a statement.

Starbucks Workers United said the week-long walkout involving more than 3,000 workers will begin Friday, starting at the company’s flagship store in Seattle. The union alleges the Pride decoration episodes are only the latest instances of retaliation against workers, including blocking workers’ access to benefits and the firing of an employee.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Starbucks spokeswoman Rachel Wall accused the union spreading false information and called the strike a “tactic used to seemingly divide our partners.”

“We apologize to our customers who may experience an inconvenience at these locations,” she added.

