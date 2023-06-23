Starbucks workers at 150 stores plan strike over Pride decor

“Starbucks is scared of the power that their queer partners hold, and they should be,” Moe Mills, a shift supervisor from Richmond Heights, Mo., said in a statement.

Starbucks workers at more than 150 stores plan to strike starting Friday, alleging that the company has refused to let workers at dozens of locations put up Pride decorations, a claim the company has denied.

Starbucks Workers United said the week-long walkout involving more than 3,000 workers will begin Friday, starting at the company’s flagship store in Seattle. The union alleges the Pride decoration episodes are only the latest instances of retaliation against workers, including blocking workers’ access to benefits and the firing of an employee.