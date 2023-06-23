Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Britain’s overleveraged landlords suffered a 13th consecutive interest-rate hike this week, as the Bank of England wrestles with inflation. Their pain, though, is evidence that rules introduced to protect the financial system from overextended borrowers are working exactly as planned. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The year 2008 marked a watershed for the home-loan market, after flimsy mortgage regulation allowed homeowners and investors alike to borrow large sums with little or no money down. Few lenders had checked that borrowers could actually afford to repay their loans, let alone withstand possible future increases in interest rates. The global economic crisis prompted UK regulators to introduce more stringent rules which, though painful for borrowers, make the financial system more resilient when stress increases.

From a landlord’s perspective, the critical measures relate to loan affordability, which is assessed by looking at the interest coverage ratio (ICR). Simply put, this compares rental income against mortgage costs, not just based on current borrowing costs but testing their ability to pay should rates rise to as high as 7%.

An ICR of 125% or higher is required for most buy-to-let loans, although the ratio can be anything up to 165% for certain types of lending. This particularly affects higher-rate taxpayers, who can no longer fully offset their mortgage interest costs against tax. Banks are reflecting this by applying larger ICRs and restricting how much they are prepared to lend to those paying the top rate of tax.

What many landlords are finding is that applying the ICR affordability ratio in a higher-rate environment prevents them from refinancing the entire amount of their maturing mortgage debt — and the gap can be many tens of thousands of pounds. Assuming a monthly rent of £1,000 ($1,278), a landlord paying higher-rate income tax with an expiring mortgage of £160,000 might only be able to refinance £100,000 of the loan under the maximum stress assumptions. This would leave them needing to find £60,000 in cash simply to stay in business.

The good news is that this bolsters the financial system by protecting lenders. The bad news, at least for landlords and by extension their tenants, is that injecting additional capital into a property business makes little sense.

Despite the love affair that Brits are supposed to have with property investment, much of the attraction is due to being able to leverage their capital with large (and previously cheap) mortgages. On an unleveraged basis, however, global equities have returned 40% more than UK property over the past 25 years.

If the landlord is, as the saying goes, “asset rich, but cash poor,” — another symptom of overextension — selling is the only option. In that eventuality the landlord will be left hoping that there is sufficient cash left after repaying their mortgage to pay any capital-gains tax due. Frequently, though, this isn’t the case. It’s a painful lesson that many over-borrowed landlords only learn when it’s too late. Lenders, and indeed the tax authorities, need protecting from this.

The situation is a little more intriguing, though, if the landlord has other investments held in tax-efficient vehicles such as a pension or an Individual Savings Account. Given the strong historical performance of global equities, why would an investor draw down money from a tax-advantaged investment to shore up a heavily taxed asset offering paltry returns?

The measures designed to make the financial system more robust will incentivize deleveraging. As mortgage rates increase, the property sector will need to transition toward a less-indebted model. So although mortgage-affordability tests will blow up a few landlords — with their tenants unfortunately suffering collateral damage — they are facilitating a long overdue adjustment in the health and sustainability of the property rental sector, while also protecting the market from reckless investors. For once, the system is working.

Stuart Trow is co-host of “Money, Money, Money” on Switch Radio and author of “The Bluffer’s Guide to Economics.” Previously, he was a strategist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

