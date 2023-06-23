Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

As the Bank of England ratchets up the cost of borrowing to quell stubborn inflation, millions of mortgage holders are finding their disposable incomes eaten up by interest payments. The risk is a sudden hit to consumer spending that tips the country into a recession before the bank has managed to get prices back under control. This problem of unintended consequences is not unique in the world of monetary policymaking. But it’s especially acute in the UK, where the popularity of short-term mortgage deals leaves homeowners more vulnerable than elsewhere to sudden spikes in interest rates.

1. Why are UK mortgages an economic weak spot?

Rising house prices have been a driver of UK economic growth since the 2008 financial crisis. Total mortgage lending reached £316 billion ($402 billion) in 2021, the highest since 2007. People today spend a lot of their income on housing: The average UK house cost around nine times average earnings in late 2022. That’s the highest since 1876. Loans to finance those purchases were more affordable when the BOE’s benchmark lending rate was near zero. Now it’s 5% and likely to rise. While those rates are still lower than they were in the late 1980s, households now have much larger loans — and bigger in comparison with their income.

Advertisement

2. Why is the UK mortgage market so sensitive to higher rates?

The vast majority of UK mortgage holders have fixed their interest rates for just two or five years, unlike in many other countries where 10 and 30-year fixed mortgages are more common. It’s still a better situation than in the 1980s, when the majority of households were on variable-rate deals that exposed them immediately to volatile interest rates. Still, lots of households face sharply higher repayments when their fixed-rate deals end and they need to negotiate new terms — 1.3 million of them between April and the end of the year. With the country already gripped by a cost-of-living crisis, many will struggle to pay thousands of pounds more per year on a mortgage.

3. How long will UK mortgage rates stay high?

Markets are currently pricing in interest rates above today’s level through the end of 2024 and beyond. The current benchmark lending rate of 5% is not far off the average of 5.25% over the past 100 years. With that in mind, homebuyers may need to adjust to the idea that the rock-bottom rates of the past decade were an aberration.

Advertisement

4. How will high rates affect people’s spending?

The Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that higher interest rates will cause the average mortgage holder to suffer an 8.3% fall in disposable income compared to a scenario where rates remained at March 2022 levels. For 1.4 million of those borrowers, disposable income will fall by more than 20%. Consumer confidence would be dented further if there’s a sharp fall in property prices, as some economists predict. All this doesn’t only affect home owners. Rental costs are also soaring as landlords with mortgages pass on their higher borrowing costs to their tenants.

5. What’s the political fallout?

The surge in mortgage rates is worsening a housing affordability crisis blamed on decades of underinvestment in new homes. For the governing Conservative Party, home ownership has been core to its appeal to voters since the 1980s, and a point of differentiation with the rival Labour Party. Years of rock-bottom interest rates and low rates of home building increased property values in the past decade and made many Britons feel richer, but it’s now much harder for younger people to afford a first home. And it’s not just aspirational voters who are affected. The mortgage crisis also hurts the approximately 30% of households who already have the loans, a demographic that skews older and wealthier and tended in the past to vote for the Conservatives. With national elections looming in 2024, the mortgage crisis represents another liability for a governing party that’s already well behind Labour in most opinion polls.

Advertisement

6. What’s the situation in other countries?

Mortgage markets vary widely across the world. While Sweden, Canada and Australia, for example, have a similar focus on shorter-term loans, in the US, 15- and 30-year fixed-rate mortgages are standard, and it’s a similar story in many continental European markets, including Germany, Belgium and France. France also limits how rapidly lenders can pass rising interest rates onto existing borrowers. This all means that existing borrowers in these countries are largely sheltered from rising rates. On the other hand, longer-term mortgages can also be inflexible. One problem affecting the US housing market right now is that mortgages are generally not portable, and so homeowners feel unable to move house because they will lose their current low rate and have to refinance at a much higher level.

7. How bad could it get?

Advertisement

Economists don’t expect the UK to face a negative equity crisis — the moment when prices crash and millions of people find their houses worth less than their mortgages. Prices surged by 27% between the start of the pandemic and their peak in 2022, providing a buffer to guard most households from the risk of negative equity. Unemployment is also still relatively low at less than 4%, reducing the threat to house prices from a wave of forced selling. UK households have also been stress-tested against the risk of a surge in interest rates, meaning many have already proved they can afford a painful jump in interest costs.

--With assistance from Stuart Biggs and John Stepek.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Share