Anyone who doubts the future of plant-based meats should listen to Pinky Cole. As founder of the fast-growing, fast-casual food chain Slutty Vegan, Cole is charting a creative and defiant path forward for an industry suffering a crisis of confidence. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Her restaurants serve vegan burgers made with Impossible Foods Inc. and Beyond Meat Inc. patties topped with her signature trimmings. Eye-catching items on the menu include the “Fussy Hussy” and “One Night Stand” sandwiches (hold the “Slut Sauce”).

Founded in Atlanta in 2018, Slutty Vegan not only survived the pandemic but has expanded to 11 locations from Brooklyn to Dallas to become a $100 million culinary empire. Cole’s salsas and dips are now sold in 1,400 Targets, and her recently released cookbook, Eat Plants, B*tch, is a sensation. These successes have been fueled by Slutty Vegan’s exploding social media presence, which includes over 600,000 Instagram followers.

The growth is particularly striking at a time when the Beyond Meat stock price has plunged 95% since its peak of $234 per share after its 2019 debut to $12 today. Cole called me last week on her honeymoon, days after her widely covered marriage to Derrick Hayes, founder of another popular Atlanta-based food chain, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks. Here are the lightly edited highlights of our conversation.

Amanda Little: First, congratulations on your marriage, Pinky!

Pinky Cole: Thanks. It was fun and stressful, and now I’m just basking in my wife-ness. But I’m also like, Am I doing this wife thing right?

AL: You’re doing a lot, personally and professionally, especially now that you’re known as the vegan icon who married a meat man .

PC: My husband’s customers come to my restaurants, and my customers go to his. So it’s a match made in fake-meat and real-meat heaven. We’re not going to build the plant-based movement with an all-or-nothing mentality.

AL: Tell me about your vision for Slutty Vegan. What led you to create this enterprise?

PC: I grew up in a Caribbean household eating rice and beans and food from the earth. My mother is a Rastafarian – that’s Ethiopian Christianity. I was raised by a very confident, conscious, natural woman. I was vegetarian growing up and eventually just went vegan, but in my first restaurant in Harlem, Pinky’s Jamaican and American, I was selling jerk chicken and oxtails. I realized that’s not going to work. With Slutty Vegan, I’m now doing what I love, in alignment with who I am. I created an intentional business that allows people to reimagine food in a new way.

AL: You started your first food business at age 16?

PC: Yeah, I was a hustler early on. First I sold candy, but one day during my lunch break at school, something told me to drive my blue Oldsmobile to the McDonald’s up the street. I spent $20 on 20 McChickens, came back and sold each for $2. I kept buying and selling more and more. Eventually, I got in trouble for it, but the slap on the wrist was nothing compared to the taste of success.

AL: How did you go from concept to food truck to franchising Slutty Vegan?

PC: I lost my Harlem restaurant when the kitchen caught on fire. I had no insurance, my car got repossessed, and I was evicted from my apartment. I’m not a quitter. I thought, “I’ve got to do it again.” Eventually, I came up with the Slutty Vegan concept and signed up for a space in a shared kitchen in Atlanta. I had so many customers coming to that facility that the owners were like, “We love you, but we got to put you out.”

I put $10,000 down on a food truck and drove from the west side to the east side to the south side of Atlanta serving 300 to 500 people a day. My brother would walk around with cash in a big bag, and I said, Okay, this is a little dangerous. So I opened up my first shop. Now I have 11 and more coming.

AL: And your cookbook, which has vegan recipes for meat eaters, is flying off shelves. You’ve been catering to the meat eater for a long time.

PC: Yes. We don’t really approach the vegan because they already get it, right? The much bigger market is meat eaters, and the innovation in plant-based food is crazy. You can eat something that’s plant-based and not even know if it’s vegan or not. You’ve got to ask like 10 times if it’s really plants.

AL: How did you land on the brand “Slutty Vegan”?

PC: The name was the first thing that I came up with. We toyed with other names – Pinky’s Vegan, Vixen Vegan – but I’m like, Nah, this is the one. It’s so taboo, right? Traditionally when you think about veganism, it’s green, it’s healthy. You don’t think of flavor or pleasure. I wanted something that was going to make people pay attention. If I can get your attention in the raunchiest way, then I can teach you. I can show you what’s possible.

AL: Did you worry the brand would alienate customers?

PC: In the beginning, people were like, “How dare you use that language? Kids can’t eat here.” So, the brand did exactly what it was supposed to do, playing on the psychology of provocation. The name lures you in. You think that it’s going to be selling sex, but I’m actually educating you about conscious options for your lifestyle without telling you that you need to save the animals.

AL: Other plant-based brands such as Beyond Meat are struggling. What can they learn from you?

PC: Don’t be boring. I know the founders of Impossible and Beyond, and they are very smart. I’ve learned a lot from them, but you gotta be disruptive in marketing. You gotta do the things that make people talk.

AL: Why do you think there’s a crisis of confidence in the plant-based industry right now?

PC: There’s a lot of saturation, right? Once upon a time, it was just Impossible and Beyond. But now, almost every company has a plant-based burger. Now success is about differentiating yourself and getting noticed.

AL: You are not only a Black female entrepreneur in a space dominated by White men, but you are building a new customer base for this industry.

PC: I’m really proud of that. We just did a brand equity study, and our market is at almost 50-50 with African American versus non-African American customers. I’m not building just a Black business. I’m building a business for people, whether you are Black, White or orange.

AL: What has been the hardest lesson you’ve learned?

PC: It was easy starting a business. It was easy making the first million. It was easy getting notoriety. But now the real work starts. Because when you scale a business, you’ve got to maintain consistency while also getting better with time. It’s like a marriage — a beautiful challenge.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

