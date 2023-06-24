Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The mutiny by Wagner PMC, the mercenary army founded by St. Petersburg caterer Yevgeny Prigozhin, hardly comes as a surprise after months of mockery and derision directed at military leaders in Moscow. But in its timing — in the midst of a Ukrainian counteroffensive — this apparent reenactment of Benito Mussolini’s 1922 March on Rome could foreshadow Russia’s defeat in its war of choice.

On Friday morning, Prigozhin published a long video on Telegram in which he argued that the Ukraine invasion was launched for little more than Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s vanity and a corrupt oligarchy’s business interests. He claimed the Russian army was retreating and losing 10 times more soldiers than it would have lost under better military leadership. Russian dissidents have been jailed for years for saying less: “Discreditation of the military” carries a maximum 15-year prison term under the Russian criminal code.

A few hours later, Prigozhin accused Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov of ordering a missile strike on Wagner encampments deep behind the Russian lines. Overnight, his troops seized control of military and administrative buildings in the southern Russian city of Rostov. There, Prigozhin met with two top Russian generals and demanded that Shoigu and Gerasimov be handed over to him, threatening otherwise to march on Moscow. “Come and get them,” Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy head of Russia’s military intelligence, countered with a laugh.

So the Wagner column moved on to Voronezh, its trucks mixing with civilian cars on the highway to make an attack from the air difficult. Prigozhin claimed that his force counted 25,000 fighters, though the real number is likely less than 10,000. Wagner was decimated by the 220-day fight for Bakhmut and the departure of almost all surviving convicts Wagner had been allowed to recruit from prison camps. Still, the battle-hardened mercenaries met with no resistance as they moved through the Russian hinterland.

That’s likely to change. Vladimir Putin gave a tough five-minute speech on Saturday morning. Without naming Prigozhin, he accused him of treason and the kind of stab in the back that, he said, “stole” from Russia its well-deserved victory in World War I and led to the Bolshevik revolution and civil war. He said he’d spoken to military commanders overnight and given orders to end the mutiny.

Months of rancor turned into action — if self-destructive — in the wake of Wagner’s winning the towns of Soledar and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the only successes of the Russian winter offensive in Ukraine. When Wagner pulled back to lick its wounds, Shoigu used the opportunity to demand that all mercenary troops sign contracts with his ministry. Prigozhin refused and was sidelined and Wagner’s supplies cut off by the military. Regular units have been fighting off the Ukrainian counteroffensive without Wagner’s help and have suffered no major defeats so far. Without an active role in the conflict, Prigozhin’s private army was getting expensive to maintain and useless as a moneymaker — its primary function for Prigozhin, who founded it to fight for resource concessions in Africa and the Middle East. Rather than shrink into the shadows, the restaurateur-turned-field commander went all in.

Putin’s authority has been undermined by the shoddy conduct of the Ukraine invasion, but he is no Luigi Facta, the Italian prime minister who was powerless to stop Mussolini from seizing power, nor is he King Victor Emmanuel III, who allowed the fascist leader to take over. Over the last decade, Prigozhin has forged strong ties within the military establishment, but they hardly run deep enough to allow his coup attempt to succeed. Two of his erstwhile military allies, Army General Sergei Surovikin and Alexeyev, have recorded videos condemning the mutiny and calling on Wagner fighters to desist. Security agencies such as the all-powerful FSB have been hostile to Prigozhin, an ex-convict without a military or security background. Late on Friday, the FSB opened a criminal case against him and the Prosecutor General’s office launched an official investigation.

The populist rhetoric of a “march for justice” to “save Russia” that Prigozhin has unleashed on the subscribers of his network of Telegram channels is reminiscent of Mussolini’s appeals to Italy’s World War I veterans: Those who had been in the trenches, he would tell them, deserved the right to lead Italy, replacing its corrupt elite. But popular support for the Wagner chief in Russia is questionable. Russia’s ultranationalists despise him, not least because he is Jewish; they’ve nicknamed him garçon because of his restaurant and catering business. There’s no indication that he might be popular with ordinary Russians — his reputation is that of an eccentric loudmouth or a criminal adventurist rather than a hero; with an abrasive voice and a peculiarly bloodthirsty sense of humor, he’s far from the public speaker Mussolini was.

In other words, there aren’t many reasons why Prigozhin might count on a Mussolini-like triumph, even though an experienced fighting force capable of fearsome urban conduct can’t be ignored. The question now is how Putin can move to neutralize this threat and assert his power without endangering the war effort in Ukraine. Prigozhin’s move is already causing much festive excitement in Ukraine, and even some Russian liberal opposition figures, notably exiled billionaire Mikhail Khodorkovsky, are rooting for him, not because they are fans but because they have an enemy in common. It was, after all, Putin himself who allowed Prigozhin’s mercenary army to flourish and fight important battles in Ukraine. Suppressing it is, at the very least, a major loss. It is also a loyalty test for military commanders and enforcers, already demoralized by the relative lack of success in Ukraine. Putin must be wondering if the determined toughness necessary to put down a coup attempt is to be found anywhere in his security apparatus — and if it is not shown soon, Ukrainian troops will only attack with more vigor.

It may be a telltale sign that in his speech, Putin didn’t just avoid saying Prigozhin’s name — he also didn’t mention Shoigu and Gerasimov, the mutinous warlord’s arch-antagonists. While Putin can’t but stand up for them simply because they represent the state, he can hardly be happy that they have allowed their conflict with Prigozhin to escalate to a point that endangers his very regime. Prigozhin’s invective against them rings true to many Russian soldiers who know they haven’t been commanded or supplied effectively. Putin must be wondering whether such sentiment is widespread and forceful enough to cause the troops to turn around and go home — as Russian soldiers did at the end of World War I.

Prigozhin is likely to lose, but his escapade is a clear sign that Russia is not winning in Ukraine. In fact, the invasion looks more and more like the same kind of adventure as this desperate “march of justice.”

Leonid Bershidsky, formerly Bloomberg Opinion’s Europe columnist, is a member of the Bloomberg News Automation Team. He recently published Russian translations of George Orwell’s “1984” and Franz Kafka’s “The Trial.”

