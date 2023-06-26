Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

How many multibillion-dollar settlements does 3M Co. need before it can move on from its myriad legal woes? Definitely more than one, and therein lies the problem with owning shares of the maker of Post-it notes, automotive adhesives and N95 masks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Last week, 3M announced a deal to pay as much as $12.5 billion over 13 years to resolve lawsuits from US cities that contend their drinking water supplies were polluted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) made by the company. These substances are known as “forever chemicals” because they break down slowly in the environment and can accumulate in the body and cause health problems. The settlement requires 3M to pay a minimum of $10.5 billion to treat and test water supplies and extends to municipalities that may detect PFAS at any level in the coming years. When the Environmental Protection Agency in March proposed the first national drinking water standards for PFAS, it set the barometer for two of the more problematic compounds at 4 parts per trillion, essentially the lowest level that can be reliably measured. If finalized, the EPA’s proposed regulation will force public water systems to monitor for PFAS and reduce contamination if levels exceed the new standards. The settlement, which 3M says isn’t an admission of liability, essentially means the company will foot that bill for drinking-water utilities.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Roman hailed the deal as “an important step forward” for the company. He’s right: After a more than $50 billion slide in 3M’s market value during Roman’s tenure, mostly because of the company’s legal challenges, any progress is welcome for shareholders. But the drinking-water settlement payments will absorb most of 3M’s post-dividend free cash flow for the next decade — and that’s if the annual contributions from the health-care unit that the company is intending to spin off are included, according to estimates from Barclays Plc analyst Julian Mitchell. 3M currently offers a $1.50 per share quarterly dividend and last year paid out $3.4 billion to shareholders. If the health-care unit takes on a proportionate share of that payout upon its planned separation later this year, the remaining 3M businesses won’t have enough cash left over after the expected front-loaded water settlement payouts to support keeping the overall dividend whole, Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe wrote in a note. 3M could borrow to fund the settlement payouts, but its debt load will balloon relative to the smaller profit pool that will remain once the health-care business is carved out.

Read more: 3M’s CEO Swamped by a $50 Billion Stock Rout

That situation, while tenuous, could be sustainable for a limited period if this was the end of 3M’s legal challenges. But the company has resolved only a portion of its PFAS liability with the water systems settlement. Among the PFAS items that are potentially still outstanding are claims from state attorneys general, the federal EPA and US military, foreign governments such as Belgium and the Netherlands, personal injury and property lawsuits from the broader population, the cost of cleaning up areas near 3M’s legacy PFAS manufacturing sites and legal action from commercial and industrial customers that were supplied with PFAS by the company. RBC analyst Deane Dray says last week’s settlement is focused on drinking water and doesn’t appear to extend to wastewater utilities, which may require a separate payout. Mitchell of Barclays estimates there are an additional $16 billion of potential PFAS liabilities for 3M that are yet to be settled.

Separately, 3M is facing more than 200,000 lawsuits contending that the company knowingly sold defective military earplugs through its Aearo Technologies subsidiary, leaving service members with hearing loss and tinnitus. Plaintiffs were increasingly winning bellwether trials before 3M announced in July that it would put the Aearo subsidiary into bankruptcy to speed up the resolution of their claims. A judge threw out the case earlier this month, finding that Aearo’s filing didn’t serve a valid reorganization purpose. 3M has said that the earplugs were safe and effective. Aearo can appeal the bankruptcy dismissal, but analysts have said the most realistic outcome is a negotiated settlement. Estimates for 3M’s total liability for the military earplugs have hovered in the ballpark of $10 billion.

Moody’s Investors Service downgraded 3M’s credit rating to A2 from A1 on Friday and said further cuts might be warranted. “The negative outlook reflects Moody’s expectation that payments relating to PFAS claims beyond the 2023 public water systems settlement, along with sizable resolutions in the Combat Arms litigation, will accumulate over the next few years,” the ratings firm said in a statement. “This will further increase adjusted debt and leverage while restricting the company’s ability to deploy capital productively.”

3M is a so-called dividend aristocrat; it has paid dividends without interruption for more than a century and has raised the shareholder payout annually for more than 60 years straight. That kind of history can make decisions about the dividend as emotionally significant as they are financial. But that is the wrong way to think about these shareholder payouts, and 3M need only look at the example of another storied industrial conglomerate, General Electric Co., to understand why.

Before its recent turmoil, GE had cut its dividend just twice — during the Great Depression and the financial crisis. The dividend was considered sacrosanct, so much so that the company maintained its track record of increasing distributions to shareholders even as its underlying businesses struggled to produce the cash flow necessary to support the payout. When GE finally cut the dividend again under former CEO John Flannery in 2017, it didn’t go far enough, resulting in another painful reduction to a nominal penny a share a year later under his successor, Larry Culp. No one was happy that the GE dividend essentially evaporated, but the drastic action signaled that the company was taking its precarious financial situation seriously and would do whatever was necessary to stabilize itself. There was more to GE’s turnaround than just the dividend slashing, but the company is the top-performing industrial stock on the S&P 500 Index this year and is a testament to life after the demise of dividend aristocracy.

3M has shown a willingness recently to be more aggressive in ring-fencing its legacy legal headaches. The earplug bankruptcy ploy has faltered, but it was at least an attempt at action. 3M announced in December that it would cease all production of PFAS (it phased out some of the more problematic kinds starting in 2000) and work to discontinue the use of the chemicals in its products by the end of 2025. While the drinking-water settlement resolves only a portion of the company’s PFAS liability, it’s significantly better than nothing. Plans to spin off the health-care business and load it up with debt that will fund a payout to the parent company have helped give 3M financial breathing room. A dividend cut isn’t urgent, but if the company cuts the payout while tying a bow on settlements for its remaining legal issues, that may be a trade worth making.

