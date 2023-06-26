Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Rebel shareholders have fleshed out their plan to thwart a British takeover of GAM Holding AG and keep the asset manager Swiss. The range of unattractive alternatives confronting shareholders is expanding. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight GAM is a shadow of its former self and needs rescuing. Emotions are high in the firm, among investors and in Swiss finance. The paltry takeover offer from Liontrust Asset Management Plc would see the loss of a Zurich-listed fund firm and the demise of a storied brand. Billionaire Xavier Niel has teamed up with Swiss wealth manager Bruellan SA to oppose the transaction, arguing the price undervalues the opportunity to turn the firm around.

The Liontrust all-share takeover is worth only around 80 million Swiss francs ($90 million) at the bidder’s current stock price. GAM shareholders get a 13% stake despite contributing around 40% of the total managed assets, and end up invested in a merger of two firms that each have difficulties attracting and retaining clients.

The activists want investors to snub the tie-up, and elect their board nominees to conduct a fix-it job instead. They aspire to make GAM a “best-in-class” asset manager. The plan acknowledges GAM needs an emergency cash injection. This would come via a 25-million-franc convertible bond – effectively raising cheap cash today that could be repaid in stock later.

Bruellan managing partner Antoine Spillmann would lead a board seeking to sell GAM’s low-margin fund-administration business, cut costs and rebuild the franchise, partly through domestic consolidation in wealth management. He and fellow directors would also stump up for some of the convertibles. The center of gravity would be squarely in Switzerland instead of somewhere between London and Zurich.

The activists’ ambition is for GAM to generate operating profit of 50 million to 60 million francs by 2027, delivering a valuation of 250 million to 420 million francs. That implies an undemanding multiple of roughly six times operating profit. GAM shareholders would have to give away a minority stake to the activists or repay the convertible at a premium, but they’d still participate in the majority of any recovery.

The snag is that the standalone course remains extremely uncertain. GAM is a loss-making business. A restructuring program would involve upfront costs, draining cash. Liontrust is earmarking 50 million francs to reap 64 million francs of synergies – but these largely come from eliminating duplicate costs, an opportunity Spillmann wouldn’t have. A sale of the administration business could release capital but how much, and when, is unclear.

Moreover, even successful delivery wouldn’t change the fact that longstanding investors in GAM would have suffered a huge loss. In the five years to the beginning of 2018, the firm’s average market value was around 2.5 billion francs.

Even if the activists can put more detail on their plan, the fact remains that GAM’s portfolio managers have endorsed Liontrust ownership. Given they constitute the bulk of the value in the business, that creates a very high bar for any alternative that lacks the support of the talent.

A lot of energy and brainpower is being deployed to conjure solutions that keep GAM in Switzerland. There may well be a place for such an institution, which could plausibly have an advantage in attracting domestic clients. But while the proposals are big on Swiss pride, they’re sadly short on Swiss francs. A third plan, involving a proposed capital injection led by entrepreneur Marco Garzetti, looked even less enticing than the Liontrust proposal.

The Niel camp says GAM is worth more than twice the Liontrust offer. That would still be a small number. If the latent value is there, some entity ought to launch a clean takeover that divides the upside between GAM shareholders and the buyer. We’ll see if such an offer emerges.

