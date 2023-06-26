Carnival: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

MIAMI — MIAMI — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Monday reported a loss of $407 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $4.91 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Carnival expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 77 cents.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 20 cents per share to a loss of 8 cents per share.

Carnival shares have climbed 96% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 13%. The stock has climbed 46% in the last 12 months.

