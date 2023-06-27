Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Knowing what we know now, it might have been obvious to leaders at chemical giant 3M that the company would eventually get in big trouble for PFAS, a class of nearly indestructible substances that build up in the environment. Last week, the company agreed to pay more than $10 billion to help communities clean up the chemicals, also dubbed “forever chemicals.”

But historical accounts show that in the 1960s, they thought PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) were too inert to harm anyone. According to “A Chemical History of 3M,” chemists at the company had so much faith in the safety of PFAS that someone brought the crystalline form of one such substance to a meeting at company headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota. Scooping piles of the crystals onto paper plates, he and two colleagues proceeded to eat them.

Understanding that history is necessary to take the right lessons away from the settlement. That means more forward-thinking regulations. The testing done with PFAS showed they were safe — in the short term. No harm came to those who ate the material off paper plates.

The kind of long-term, chronic impacts we’re facing today would have been impossible to detect from the kind of testing that was done in the 1960s, but it is possible now to model where new chemical products will end up in the environment and how long they’ll persist.

PFAS get their stability and inertness from a chemical bond between fluorine and carbon — something that rarely occurs in natural products. Perfluorinated materials are 100% manmade. They aren’t acutely toxic — those 3M employees all survived their stunt — but they build up in the environment.

Scientists long believed that inert substances were safe. But over the years, toxicology studies in animals started to connect exposure to PFAS to various health problems — cancer, reduced immune function, reduced fertility, even high cholesterol and obesity.

Before scientists learned of these risks, PFAS were hailed as a safety innovation because, in foam form, they were so well-suited to extinguishing burning jet fuel, said chemist Mark Jones, a consultant who has worked in the industry. The military quickly adopted these foams after the worst naval disaster in history took place — a 1967 fuel fire aboard the USS Forrestal that killed 134 sailors.

“Spray water on a burning puddle of fuel and it sinks below the burning fuel. It does more damage than good,” he said. But PFAS-based foams coat the fuel, keeping flammable vapors from getting out and oxygen from getting in. And 3M developed foams that can be used with salt water — something that not all foams can do and something important to the Navy.

In this case, the benefits may well have outweighed the long-term risks — but all were slow to recognize the dangers. Fires, but also exercises and drills, released PFAS into the environment as the foam was washed away with little regard for where it ended up. It was inert, after all. That led to contamination at military bases, in nearby lakes and rivers, and in the drinking water of some communities.

While the foams and some factory releases have led to pollution hotspots, Jones worries that the bigger contributor to global PFAS pollution is in paper packaging — a case where benefits seem trivial, and certainly not life-saving. The chemicals are now in hundreds of throwaway items from fast-food wrappers to microwave popcorn containers and pizza boxes.

He wrote a recent article for R&D World noting that when he ordered pizza, he couldn’t tell whether the box it came in contained PFAS. He couldn’t be sure how to properly dispose of it to reduce contributing to the problem. Studies have shown 98% of us now have PFAS in our bloodstreams.

We don’t know the cutoff for safe exposures, but if scientists once thought PFAS were inherently safe in any dose, they’ve long been proven wrong. During the 1980s and 1990s, 3M and DuPont discovered signs of trouble in places where workers were exposed to high doses of the chemicals, or where improper dumping of waste polluted the water supply. A cluster of birth defects near a Teflon factory in Parkersburg, West Virginia was thought to be connected to PFOA — a member of the PFAS family. That story was popularized in the 2019 movie “Dark Waters.”

Finally, earlier this year, the EPA set new drinking-water limits on two members of the PFAS family — PFOA and PFOS. But PFAS are, by their nature, hard to clean up. The solution will probably require expensive granular activated carbon filters.

The good news is those filters should also catch other, even more problematic compounds. The bad news is that there’s no guarantee that whatever ultimately replaces PFAS will be any safer. Those substitutes may only appear safer because they haven’t yet been tested.

We are now tuned in to the way our actions affect the world decades from now — not only from PFAS, but from substances like CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons), which gave us safer refrigerators but put a hole in the ozone layer; from asbestos, a fire-resistant insulator that turned out to cause cancer; and fossil fuels, the burning of which raised standards of living but released greenhouse gases that have dangerously altered the climate.

Forever chemicals aren’t going away, but they are being phased out. And the right kind of water filtration can minimize exposure. People are entitled to clean drinking water, and using the 3M settlement to get there is a step in the right direction.

