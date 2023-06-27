Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Normally, a consensus between Democrats and Republicans in Washington is a heartening sign. Not so when it comes to populist interventions in the banking system. A new bipartisan bill, backed by Senators Sherrod Brown and Tim Scott, seeks to impose deeper penalties on wayward bank executives. Among other things, it would empower the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to recoup any pay granted to an executive in the two years before a bank fails. It’s an understandable impulse: Bonuses awarded after the 2008 financial crisis, especially at big companies bailed out with taxpayer funds, still rankle in the collective memory (although the government’s direct investment was later recouped). After the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, lawmakers have sensed another opportunity to stick it to greedy executives.

Yet this bill is the wrong approach to the problem.

For one thing, the turmoil that precipitated the current legislation differs from the 2008 crisis in key respects. Both SVB and Signature Bank were allowed to fail. Their boards and senior executives were removed, their unsecured creditors took losses, and their shareholders were wiped out. Although the government agreed to reimburse depositors, no taxpayer funds were at risk. Nor did the executives involved commit a crime; they simply misjudged how suddenly depositors might be spooked by the effects of higher interest rates on the banks’ balance sheets.

In recent months, lawmakers have been raging at these misjudgments. Some of the banks’ mistakes were, in fact, egregious. Yet Congress should resist the temptation to selectively punish corporate incompetence — and leave that to companies’ own boards and shareholders.

Leaders make mistakes, and none seek to ruin their own companies. Since so much of executives’ pay is in the form of shares, a failure is often dire punishment in itself. (Much attention has been paid to the $3.6 million in stock SVB Chief Executive Officer Gregory Becker sold in an automated transaction before his bank failed, less to the $20 million or so that he lost in the failure.) Moreover, existing government regulations already require executive-pay clawbacks in a variety of circumstances, such as when companies issue material financial misstatements. Tasking the FDIC with deciding whether to exact further retribution seems unduly punitive — and unlikely to significantly change behavior.

Of course, it’s a different matter when executives commit crimes. In those cases, the offending individuals should be punished instead of a company’s shareholders. A Department of Justice pilot program offers a sensible approach: It encourages prosecutors to reduce fines against companies accused of wrongdoing if they claw back pay from culpable executives. As a condition of entering into a criminal resolution, companies would also be required to adopt compensation policies that tie pay to compliance.

When it comes to mere ineptitude, however, piling on to already-disgraced executives makes little sense. It’s the job of a board of directors to determine how to align incentives with a company’s performance and risk. They can and should encourage executives to look beyond short-term gains. If they fail to, both executives and shareholders will — quite rightly — suffer the consequences. That’s not to say that policymakers should never play a role in corporate governance. But this bill is simply the wrong answer to the problem Congress is claiming to solve.

