How troubles at a factory in India led to a U.S. cancer-drug shortage

The Intas Pharmaceuticals plant churned out medicine in a sprawling industrial park in western India, far from the minds of American cancer patients until its problems became theirs. The factory accounted for about 50 percent of the U.S. supply of a widely used generic chemotherapy drug called cisplatin, a reality that few understood until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspected the site in November.

The inspectors found widespread problems, including freshly torn-up documents doused with acid, and a “cascade of failure” in quality assurance. Intas suspended production as it works to resolve the problems, triggering a shortage of cisplatin, according to supply-chain experts. Now, oncologists are scrambling to procure supplies or come up with alternative treatments, potentially affecting hundreds of thousands of patients.

It is the latest case of a generic drug that is suddenly hard to get in the United States, where consumers have also struggled over the past year to find everything from children’s acetaminophen to antibiotics and medicines for treating attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The reasons for the shortages vary, but together they are putting new focus on the dicey business of making generic drugs and the fragile network that delivers critical medications to Americans.

Generic drugs — cheaper copies of brand-name medications — help control health-care costs, making up more than 90 percent of prescriptions in the United States but less than 20 percent of spending on prescription medicines, according to the Association for Accessible Medicines, which represents generic drugmakers. Rising competition in the industry has flattened manufacturers’ profits, giving them little incentive to upgrade aging plants often running near capacity that are vulnerable to breaking down, experts say.

In this fragile supply chain, a disruption at a single plant can trigger widespread shortages when other manufacturers can’t make up the difference. In addition to Intas, four other companies that make cisplatin have reported a shortage to the FDA, citing a “demand increase.” That shortage, in turn, has contributed to a shortage of carboplatin, a chemo drug that can be substituted for cisplatin and was also made at the same Intas plant.

William Dahut, chief scientific officer of the American Cancer Society, said patients can’t simply wait for a chemotherapy drug to become available and risk having their cancer continue to grow. “You may just continue on with other drugs that might not be as effective,” he said.

That very scenario added to Anne Ingebretsen’s anxiety after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in April. The diagnosis itself was a blow for the 63-year-old, an elected official in Greenwood Village, Colo., who was initially prescribed carboplatin for chemotherapy. “Then you find out that actually you’re not going to get the standard protocol, you’re going to get the second-string protocol. That’s another gut-punch,” she said.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network, an alliance of cancer centers, surveyed 27 of its members in May and found that between 70 and 93 percent had a shortage of cisplatin or carboplatin. The drugs are used to treat cancers of the lung, bladder, breast and prostate, among others.

“We are not aware of any past shortages of anti-cancer medications that approach the current scale seen with cisplatin and carboplatin,” Robert Carlson, the network’s chief executive, said in a statement. The drugs “are so widely used — and so effective — across so many cancer types that the impact is much bigger than past oncology medication shortages.”

The FDA added drugs made at the Intas plant to an “import alert,” under which they may not be allowed into the United States, but exempted ones that are in shortage. Intas and its U.S. subsidiary, Accord Healthcare, have worked with the agency to verify the quality of cancer drugs it has already produced and ship them to the United States.

“Intas is fully dedicated to continuing its heritage of supplying quality medicines,” the company said in a statement.

The FDA has arranged to temporarily import cisplatin from a Chinese supplier and is exploring more such options. The agency has 14 cancer drugs on its shortage list.

“The FDA is doing everything possible to help mitigate these shortages,” a spokesperson said.

But ending the nation’s chronic drug shortages will require a fundamental shift in how generic drugs are made and bought, experts say. A report published Wednesday by the Brookings Institution’s Hamilton Project argues that the U.S. government must intervene, with legislation and funding, to create incentives for manufacturers to invest in reliable equipment and for the purchasers of their drugs to pay a premium for quality.

That could cost up to $3 billion a year, the report estimates, but is cheap compared with the societal costs of drug shortages. An unpublished FDA analysis in 2018 calculated that a single shortage of norepinephrine — a blood pressure medication — led to higher mortality and a “social cost” of $13.7 billion.

‘Pretty much nobody is making money’

In 2017, Teva Pharmaceuticals, the world’s biggest generics manufacturer, reported its largest-ever annual loss. The culprit: its U.S. generics operation.

The business of making generic drugs is essentially to copy another company’s innovation and, once the original drug loses patent protection, offer it to the public at a lower price. It’s a formula that historically has netted manufacturers a tidy profit while lowering costs throughout the health-care system. But the viability of this model has come under pressure in recent years.

Hospital purchase groups, wholesalers and distributors that buy drugs from Teva and other drugmakers have consolidated, leaving a few large players with greater leverage to drive hard bargains. FDA regulations and policies have also led to increased competition for generic drugs, putting further pressure on manufacturers to offer ever-lower prices.

As Israel-based Teva analyzed the cash it expected to bring in from selling generics in the United States in 2017, it concluded that the business was worth $11 billion less than it had previously believed, leading it to post a huge loss.

Since then, Teva has dramatically cut back on its manufacturing footprint. As of May, the company operated 52 plants globally, down from 80 in 2018, and plans to close up to another dozen facilities, according to an investor presentation. It has reported a current shortage of nine cancer drugs that it makes.

Teva said its new strategy is a response to “recent years’ radically shifted market dynamics,” according to a spokesperson, and that it is “not currently planning any changes to drugs in short supply due to high demand.” The company said that it has seen a “triple-digit demand hike” for cisplatin and carboplatin because of the Intas plant shutdown, and that it is “increasing efforts across its supply chain to meet our commitments to customers and find ways to address excess demand.”

“Pretty much nobody is making money in the generics business in the U.S.,” said Carlo de Notaristefani, who oversaw global operations at Teva until 2019. The lack of profits makes it hard for manufacturers to invest in upgrading older factories, he said, creating another risk for disruption along with shortages of raw materials and complying with regulations. “As plants get older, they are more susceptible to unexpected breakdowns.”

Cancer drugs that are injected are particularly complex to make and handle because they go directly into a patient’s bloodstream and must be produced in a sterile facility, leaving less margin for error than oral medications that go through the body’s digestive system.

Supplies of such generic injectable drugs are also more vulnerable to disruption, with at least 15 percent having a single manufacturer, according to the new report from the Brookings Institution’s Hamilton Project.

Because of the meager profits in the United States, “US plants continue to close, while an increased number of sites are being opened in India with Indian government support,” the study says.

FDA inspections of foreign manufacturers plummeted during the covid-19 pandemic, according to agency data. Before the November inspection, the last time the Intas plant was inspected was in February of 2020, which uncovered problems but didn’t result in regulatory action.

‘That’s how we end up with shortages’

On the day inspectors arrived at the Intas plant in India’s Gujarat state, they noticed “a large black plastic bag that was [hidden] under the staircase” by a quality control area. Inside the bag were torn-up documents on the plant’s manufacturing practices for drugs sold in the United States.

Initially, an Intas official explained that an employee had used the documents to clean up a spill on the floor. Later, a quality control officer admitted he had trashed the documents when he heard investigators were coming, dousing them with acid “in an attempt to destroy the evidence of the tests that he was working on that had issues,” according to the heavily redacted inspection report.

The FDA investigators also found a truck full of trash bags containing ripped-up documents that concerned quality tests, waiting for clearance to leave the manufacturing zone.

“We have determined the shredding of documents to be an isolated incident,” Intas subsidiary Accord Healthcare said in a statement, adding that it has taken “appropriate corrective actions” and launched a “corporate-wide Culture of Quality initiative.”

“I think if you’re not being watched and you know it, then the temptation is there to cut corners,” said Erin Fox, associate chief pharmacy officer at the University of Utah, which tracks shortages nationally. “I am worried that as FDA ramps up inspections, they’re going to find more problems” that could lead to more shortages. The number of drugs in active shortage is the highest since 2014, according to the university’s drug information service.

Some experts on drug shortages are voicing hope that the current crisis will get lawmakers to act on long-standing recommendations.

Marta Wosinska, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution and lead author of the Hamilton Project paper, proposes low-interest loans for manufacturers to upgrade their plants and funding for the government to stockpile key generic drugs. But the most critical reform, she says, is to create a system that rates the quality of manufacturers and steers demand to the most reliable ones — by financially rewarding hospitals that purchase from them.

“If we want resilience, we will need to pay for it,” Wosinska said.

An industry white paper published Thursday made some similar recommendations, calling for incentives for hospitals, wholesalers and distributors to make long-term commitments to buy drugs at fixed prices. The notion of scoring manufacturers on reliability — a metric known as quality management maturity, or QMM — is still a matter of debate.

Brian McCormick, head of Teva’s global regulatory policy, said at a Hamilton Project forum that he supports efforts to improve manufacturers’ quality but worries that steering demand to the highest-quality plants could harm older facilities and lead to a less-diverse supply chain.

“I want a facility with a low QMM score on the U.S. marketplace because I want as many adequate suppliers available to us,” he said.

“That’s right,” Wosinska replied, “but … what I don’t want is that facility to have 50 percent of the market share.” She added, “That’s how we end up with shortages.”

