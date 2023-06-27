AeroVironment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. — ARLINGTON, Va. — AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $160.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.
The maker of unmanned aircrafts posted revenue of $186 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.7 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $176.2 million, or $7.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $540.5 million.
AeroVironment expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $630 million to $660 million.
AeroVironment shares have climbed slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $90.32, a rise of 9% in the last 12 months.
