Korn/Ferry: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $47.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported profit of $209.5 million, or $3.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.84 billion.
For the current quarter ending in July, Korn/Ferry expects its per-share earnings to range from 84 cents to $1. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.53.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $668 million to $698 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $695.7 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KFY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KFY