Synnex: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

FREMONT, Calif. — FREMONT, Calif. — Synnex Corp. (SNX) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $133.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.43 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $14.06 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.37 billion.

Synnex expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.5 billion to $14.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNX

Share