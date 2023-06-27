Lower COVID-19 vaccine, testing sales push Walgreens to rough fiscal 3Q

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens slashed its earnings forecast for the year and raised a cost-cutting goal after missing analyst profit expectations in its fiscal third quarter.
Walgreens now expects full-year adjusted earnings to range from $4 to $4.05 per share. That’s down from a previous forecast range of $4.45 to $4.65 per share. It’s also well below Wall Street expectations.
Analysts forecast adjusted earnings of $4.44 per share for the fiscal year, which ends in August, according to FactSet.
CEO Rosalind Brewer said in a statement from the company that the new forecast takes “an appropriately cautious forward view in light of consumer spending uncertainty, while still demonstrating clear drivers of a return to operating growth next fiscal year.”
The company said it was raising its cost management program target to $4.1 billion in total savings from $3.5 billion.
Walgreens’ profit fell 59% to $118 million in the fiscal third quarter, which ended May 31.
The Deerfield, Illinois-based company reported earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, of $1 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.
The drugstore chain posted revenue of $35.42 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.79 billion.
Walgreens shares fell 7%, or $2.21, to $29.38 before markets opened Tuesday.
