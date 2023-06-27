How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 6/27/2023

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wall Street rallied after a round of reports suggested the economy is in better shape than feared. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Tuesday, resuming its upward climb following a weeklong pullback after hitting its highest level in more than a year. The Dow and the Nasdaq also rose. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Airlines helped to lead the way after Delta said demand for travel still looks strong, particularly among high-income passengers. Delta rose 6.8%. Readings released Tuesday morning on consumer confidence, sales of new homes and other areas of the economy all topped economists’ forecasts.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 49.59 points, or 1.1%, to 4,378.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 212.03 points, or 0.6%, to 33,926.74.

The Nasdaq composite rose 219.89 points, or 1.6% to 13,555.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.67 points, or 1.5%, to 1,849.93.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 30.08 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 199.31 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 63.16 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 28.29 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 538.91 points, or 14%.

The Dow is up 779.49 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,089.19 points, or 29.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 88.68 points, or 5%.

Gift this article Gift Article