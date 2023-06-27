How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 6/27/2023

Wall Street rallied after a round of reports suggested the economy is in better shape than feared.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 49.59 points, or 1.1%, to 4,378.41.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 212.03 points, or 0.6%, to 33,926.74.
The Nasdaq composite rose 219.89 points, or 1.6% to 13,555.67.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.67 points, or 1.5%, to 1,849.93.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 30.08 points, or 0.7%.
The Dow is up 199.31 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 63.16 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 28.29 points, or 1.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 538.91 points, or 14%.
The Dow is up 779.49 points, or 2.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,089.19 points, or 29.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 88.68 points, or 5%.