High-end department store chain Nordstrom Inc. recently said it will close up shop in downtown San Francisco in August. Shortly after, the owners of the San Francisco Centre shopping mall where the Nordstrom store is located said it will also close, amplifying the narrative that the city’s downtown has become an urban retail wasteland. In this telling, San Francisco is overrun by rampant crime, homelessness and drug use compounded by vacant office buildings as workers stay away. Whether any of that’s true or not ignores the big, overarching transformation overtaking retail, which is that shopping patterns have fundamentally changed in a way that doesn’t favor downtowns.

The way we shop has been transforming for some time, with the pandemic and its aftermath only hastening those trends. Where shopping downtown was once considered an afternoon pastime, it’s now seen more as a chore, with physical stores mainly serving as a place for consumers to pick up online orders. Large department stores that used to anchor sprawling mall properties are now looking for smaller spaces. Nordstrom and Macy’s Inc. have been rolling out small format stores that are a fraction of the size of their traditional stores at 20,000 square feet or so compared with the usual 250,000 square feet. The reason is because while people still like shopping in person, there is simply no need for so much store space when online shopping is faster, convenient and makes it easier to compare prices across retailers. The trend toward smaller stores is likely to continue, with US retail ecommerce sales forecast to reach $1.74 trillion by 2027 and make up more than 20% of total retail sales, according to market researcher Insider Intelligence.

It’s no wonder retailers are migrating to the suburbs where their customers increasingly live and shop. Over the last two years, suburban retail has outperformed urban areas. For the first time in 15 years, the vacancy rate for suburban retail fell below its urban counterpart, according to commercial real estate services firm Marcus & Millichap.

Nordstrom’s departure from the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE-owned property on Market Street will leave it half empty, adding to the at least 26 retailers that have left the area since 2020. By the end of last month, the retail vacancy rate in downtown San Francisco increased to 18%, compared with the 9% national average for malls and nearly 3% for general retail, according to CoStar Group.

Of course, the retail industry is facing other headwinds, such as elevated rates of inflation and fiscal-stimulus padded savings accounts that have dwindled. Nationwide, retail foot traffic was down about 8% in March 2023 compared with March 2019, according to location-data analytics company Placer.ai. But traffic in downtowns fell even more, dropping 21% below its 2019 levels in May, according to Springboard, a shopper traffic analytics firm.

The fallout is not limited to a vacant store or an earnings miss for a retail company. This is bad news for local economies. It means even less tax revenue for city managers struggling financially to make urban areas attractive in the post-pandemic era while maintaining basic services. The school district where the San Francisco Centre mall is located will not receive its minimum annual rent of $1 million from Westfield once it closes, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. The Bay Area’s public transportation system, BART, will also lose its $750,000 annual payment from the mall to maintain a direct connection from the property to the Powell Street station.

San Francisco has adopted a nine-point strategy to revitalize its downtown area that includes reducing permit costs for new businesses, accelerating new housing projects, and designating an entertain and event zone where people can have a cocktail and watch local performances outside. Mayor London Breed floated the idea last week of demolishing San Francisco Centre and building a soccer stadium on the site. “Let’s look at what’s possible rather than dwelling on the stories of another store closing,” she said.

The Bay Area’s iconic city hasn’t been alone in being made an example of how downtown crime has led to a retail exodus. Earlier this year, Walmart Inc. was at the center of a media frenzy blaming rising crime for why it closed four stores in Chicago. That was not true. Walmart’s Chicago store closures were more about the company pruning its expensive real estate portfolio as it gears up for an online battle with Amazon.com Inc. over the next few years. The company told Bloomberg News that the stores had not been profitable since the first one opened almost 17 years ago. Instead, the company has found success in its suburban locations and chose to invest where its churning profits.

The narrative that San Francisco’s downtown is failing because of rampant crime makes sense because it’s easy and comes with a clear solution — crack down on crime. But if only the problems facing retail were as simple as surging crime in a specific area.

