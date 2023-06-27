Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Productivity, in economist Paul Krugman’s famous formulation, “isn’t everything, but in the long run, it’s almost everything.” Increasing output per hour worked is the key to increasing living standards over time. Productivity growth’s slowdown in the 1970s and 1980s, its resurgence in the 1990s and the end to that resurgence in the mid-2000s have been defining events in recent US economic history.

Recent productivity news hasn’t been great. Output per hour worked at US nonfarm businesses — also known as labor productivity — was 0.8% lower in the first quarter than a year earlier. This was the fifth such consecutive drop, the first time that’s happened in measurements that go back to 1947. Annual statistics for 2022 showed labor productivity declines in 37 states, and a 1.2% national drop in total factor productivity, which attempts to measure output from a given amount of labor, capital and other inputs and is seen as a rough indication of technological progress. That was the biggest such decline ever, although in this case the numbers go back only to 1987.

If the economy truly has entered an era of falling productivity, the consequences would be dire. Has it? Probably not. Instead, it still seems to be working out the kinks after a sharp increase in productivity during and after the last recession.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics calculates labor productivity by “dividing an index of real output by an index of hours worked by all workers,”so the recent decline is simply another statistical expression of the juxtaposition of weak economic growth and a strong labor market that has been puzzling economic observers for the past year and more. Whether it’s a cause or an effect of that juxtaposition is harder to say, but the most plausible story of what’s been going on hints that it’s more the latter.

That story begins with employers, especially those offering in-person services, which shedded workers at an unprecedented pace in the first months of the pandemic then struggled to fill jobs as demand quickly rebounded. One result was huge increases in measured productivity in some sectors, with accommodation and food services, long a productivity-growth laggard, experiencing a 14% gain in output per hour worked in 2021. That wasn’t sustainable, and restaurants, hotels and their customers are still figuring out what is. Similar trial-and-error efforts are going on in other sectors.

The disruption to settled ways and subsequent experimentation unleashed by the pandemic seem like forces that could drive lasting productivity gains but may do so in a fitful way that won’t be easy to see in quarterly or even annual data. Recent advances in artificial intelligence could bring gains, too, although it seems way too early to expect evidence of that. Smoothing productivity gains over a three-year period makes it easier to see such forces at work, with the disadvantage of making the statistics even more backward-looking.

Over the three years ending in the first quarter of this year, productivity growth was 1.2% annualized, compared with a 2.1% annual rate since 1947 and 1.8% since the first quarter of 2000. That’s not great, but by the standards of the past few decades it’s not exactly a bust, either. It’s what comes next that will determine whether we’re in a productivity slump or on the bumpy path to a resurgence.

