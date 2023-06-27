Vietjet plane with 214 people aboard lands safely in Philippines after technical problem

MANILA, Philippines — A Vietjet plane carrying 214 people made an unscheduled but safe landing in the northern Philippines on Wednesday morning after encountering an unspecified technical problem. None of the passengers and crew was hurt.
“The pilot did not declare an emergency. He informed the tower of difficulty due to a technical problem. No engine failure was reported,” the civil aviation agency’s spokesman Eric Apolonio told The Associated Press.
The passengers were brought to an airport lounge to wait for a replacement aircraft that was expected to arrive later Wednesday, Apolonio said.