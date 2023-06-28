Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Fifteen years ago in May, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s environment minister, Marina Silva, resigned. A champion of the environmental movement and fierce defender of the rainforest, the former rubber-tapper figured there was no point remaining in a government that, in her view, was championing development over the environment, taking the side of an agribusiness industry that was itching to clear more land for cattle and soy.

Silva is back, again as minister for the environment in Lula’s third presidential stint. It might not be long, though, before she’s gone.

Promising a more aggressive stance to put an end to the Amazon’s degradation, the president appears to have convinced his former ally-turned-critic that he will elevate the environment to the highest government priority.

A series of knocks to Silva and her ministry, however, puts in doubt not only the president’s commitment. It casts doubt over whether Brazil is, in fact, capable of ending deforestation in the Amazon and delivering on an ambitious environmental agenda that the world is counting on in the battle against climate change.

According to the World Resources Institute, tropical rainforests lost 4.1 million hectares last year, releasing 2.7 billion tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. Brazil accounted for 44% of the loss.

If left unchecked, within two decades deforestation will have claimed a quarter of Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, potentially disrupting the hydrologic rhythm that cycles water from vegetation to the atmosphere and turning large portions from forest into savannah. While Lula is likely sincere about wanting to prevent this, it is not the only priority of his government or of his Workers’ Party, the PT.

The environment ministry has suffered several big political defeats in recent weeks, under attack by the right-wing opposition block in Congress, allied to the agribusiness industry. And, once again, Lula’s government seems ambivalent about coming to Marina Silva’s rescue.

“There is a conflict between the different parties in the government coalition,” said Sergio Leitão, a long-time campaigner for the environment and indigenous rights who is now executive director of the Instituto Escolhas, which works on sustainable development in Brazil. “There is a conflict inside the PT.”

The conflict is old — indeed universal — in this case between the need to preserve Brazil’s vulnerable ecosystems and the urgent demand for development in regions wracked by poverty and deprived of opportunity.

In today’s Brazil, though, Leitão argues, the confrontation occurs in a very dangerous political environment. Lula is weaker than he was 15 years ago. Agribusiness, wedded to the country’s political right, is much stronger. This coalition has targeted environmental protection as part of a broader attack on Lula’s government and even on the very idea of democracy.

Silva’s most notorious defeat so far happened on the first of the month, when the Senate approved a government reorganization that stripped the environment ministry of a clutch of agencies, including the one in charge of water management and the rural land register, which is used to monitor land ownership, key to mitigating deforestation.

Congress wants to “implement the Bolsonaro government in the Lula government,” Silva complained about her ministry’s losses. And yet the president and his governing coalition allowed the reforms — which members of Congress grafted onto Lula’s original government reorganization plan — to proceed.

More defeats may be coming her way. IBAMA, her ministry’s administrative arm, which must clear projects with a potential impact on the environment, is in a standoff with the state oil colossus Petrobras, blocking its plan to explore for oil in the ocean just beyond the mouth of the Amazon, due to its likely environmental impact.

The political brawl over the project is pitting members of Lula’s coalition against each other. “What we expect from IBAMA,” argued Alexandre Silveira, minister for mines and energy, “is that they tell us how to do things; not what we should or shouldn’t do.” The leader of the government in Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues from the northern state of Amapá, left Silva’s political party in protest at IBAMA’s decision.

Other environmentally problematic government priorities include the Ferrogrão Railway to carry grain from the state of Mato Grosso north to the Tapajos river in the state of Para, skirting indigenous lands, and restoring the 1970s highway BR-319 across the rainforest from Manaus to Porto Velho in Rondonia, which critics have called a “deforestation bomb.”

Another bust-up coming down the pike involves the renewal of the license to operate the Belo Monte Dam on the Xingu River, whose development was one of the reasons Silva left the government in 2008.

Perhaps the internecine conflict is not such a great deal. Economist José Eli da Veiga from the Institute of Advanced Studies at the University of São Paulo notes that many infrastructure and development plans unveiled in the last few months come from a new government that hasn’t meshed sustainable development goals with its priorities. “Every minister wants to invent something to get noticed,” he said. “They made a bunch of silly announcements.”

But getting stuff through Congress is another matter. Lula’s coalition has nowhere near a majority and must offer ministries and other goodies to the ostensibly non-ideological “Big Center” parties, which otherwise would just as well side with the Bolsonarista Liberal Party.

The challenge is greater than just managing Congress. It requires the government to articulate how preserving the environment — stopping Petrobras or preventing logging, mining, cattle and soy from encroaching upon the rainforest — fits the needs of those Brazilians who often see these industries as their only shot at opportunity.

Lula has successfully battled deforestation in the past, despite political opposition. Forest clearing in the Amazon declined by 80% between 2004 and 2012, during his first two terms and the first few years of the government of his hand-picked successor, Dilma Rousseff.

Carlos Nobre, a Brazilian Earth Systems scientist who has served on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, pointed out that beef and soy production doubled back then even as deforestation slowed. “When deforestation fell and beef production increased, agribusiness was left without an argument to justify deforestation.”

Yet despite the evidence that an environmental agenda can be consistent with economic objectives, many Brazilians from Amazonian states who voted for Bolsonaro and his allies in Congress in last year’s election appear unconvinced.

Leitão puts the challenge in a cataclysmic frame: Lula’s government must prove that he has an agenda to meet the economic and social needs of the Amazon’s people. He must prove that poverty is a central preoccupation; that creating jobs is central to his strategy. Otherwise his opponents on the political right will capture this discourse and use it against not only his environmental agenda but his government.

Environmental agencies “can seem like a system to veto every economic opportunity,” he said. If they appear like a permanent obstacle to development, “they will become a force to defeat.”

