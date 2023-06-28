Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The unraveling of British financier Crispin Odey’s hedge fund empire contains many resonances. It’s a MeToo wake-up call that underlines how far women remain from securing equal treatment in the City of London. It’s also a reminder of how investment is a people business that is perpetually vulnerable to reputational damage — no matter how smart the principals may be in playing the markets. Odey’s three-decade-old firm imploded within days after sexual assault allegations, which he denies, led to the founder’s ouster, the desertion of business partners and a scramble to find alternative homes for its funds.

Beyond all this, a neglected aspect of the Odey saga is how it mirrors the decline in fortunes of the Oxford-educated elite that championed Britain’s exit from the European Union. The group’s most successful exponent of that cause was Boris Johnson, who rode the Brexit wave to become prime minister in 2019. Johnson’s political demise has dovetailed with that of his Oxford near-contemporary in finance. The former prime minister quit the UK House of Commons on June 9 after a committee comprising a majority from Johnson’s own party found he repeatedly and deliberately misled Parliament. That was a day after the Financial Times published the allegations by 13 women that triggered Odey’s tailspin.

Odey, who graduated from Oxford University in 1980, was one of the most prominent financial backers of Brexit, donating more than £870,000 ($1.1 million) to groups campaigning to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, according to reports in British media. The 64-year-old has stirred outrage for supporting the UK’s withdrawal and then profiting from the resulting economic damage, via bets against the pound and government bonds. He gained again from the financial turmoil that followed the tax-cutting September mini-budget of then-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, a former employee of Odey Asset Management.

The hedge fund manager earns a couple of mentions in Simon Kuper’s Chums: How a Tiny Caste of Oxford Tories Took Over the UK. The book, published last year, paints the origins of Brexit as a plan hatched by a group of privileged old Oxonians, most of whom had attended the elite Eton public school, to protect their right to rule Britain from the encroachment of EU bureaucrats. “Importantly, Brussels’ occasional attempts to tell Britain what to do offended the sense of personal entitlement the Oxford Tories had grown up with,” writes Kuper, himself an Oxford alumnus. “Nobody told them what to do. Rules were for other people. In their private lives, in their financial dealings, and at Westminster, these men expected maximum freedom.”

It’s a cast of familiar characters: Johnson; Jacob Rees-Mogg, who as a teenager promenaded about Oxford in a double-breasted suit with an umbrella, looking like a Victorian vicar; Michael Gove, who quit as Johnson’s campaign manager in 2019 to fight him for the Tory leadership; Dominic Cummings, the political strategist who was Johnson’s chief adviser; Daniel Hannan, portrayed as the intellectual godfather of Brexit; and David Cameron, the hapless Conservative prime minister who served as inadvertent midwife to the EU divorce by promising the 2016 referendum.

Odey, though he is older and went to Harrow (another storied school that was Winston Churchill’s alma mater), is closely identified with the group. He donated to Johnson’s leadership campaign, and has had business ties with Rees-Mogg. In 2018, he called for Gove to replace then-Prime Minster Theresa May.

In some ways, Odey doesn’t fit the mold of a ruling-caste member intent on entrenching his position in society. His life story is far more enterprising. The son of a wealthy mercantile family from Yorkshire in northern England, he was bequeathed his ancestral home but sold the 4,000-acre estate at 23 to clear his father’s debts, according to accounts in British media. At the age of 26, he married Rupert Murdoch’s eldest daughter Prudence, a union that would appear to have assured him of a life of wealth and power. Yet they divorced a year later.

His subsequent career trajectory exhibits the bravura, ambition and appetite for risk that often typify successful traders. After starting his eponymous money-management firm in year 1991, Odey’s performance was volatile, with some stomach-churning losses and spectacular recoveries through the years. His flagship European hedge fund declined 68% between 2015 and 2020, only to record its best-ever year in 2022: a 152% gain that wiped out those losses. Investing is a meritocratic business. The stock market doesn’t care who you went to school with, though being on first-name terms with cabinet ministers can’t hurt when trying to gauge the likely direction of policy.

Odey’s appetites were outsize in other ways. A 2011 profile in Management Today notes how at lunch with his interviewer, he ordered a steak and kidney pie — with a loin of beef on the side. Plus a bottle of red and a bottle of white wine. His liking for publicity led him and ex-wife Nichola Pease to be called the “Posh and Becks” of finance, after celebrity footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria. Then there are the women. In 2021, Odey was cleared of sexually assaulting a young banker two decades earlier. He acknowledged taking the woman to his home and propositioning her. Odey disputes the allegations in the Financial Times, which included unwanted physical contact and crude, sexually suggestive comments and abuse. (No criminal charges have been brought against him.) In 2021, Bloomberg News also reported allegations by two other women of unwelcome sexual behavior, which Odey, through lawyers, “strenuously” denied.

Politicians also are often gamblers, willing to stake all on making the right move at the right time. Being educated from an early age that power and success are your birthright no doubt helps to build the resilience necessary to play the game effectively. The flipside of these positive attributes can be overconfidence, a sense of impunity and a disregard for boundaries.

In Boris Johnson and Crispin Odey’s worlds, the rules didn’t apply to them. Until they did. They and their Brexit cabal presented a similar vision for the whole of Britain: that the country could throw off the yoke of EU regulation and be wealthier into the bargain. That didn’t turn out to be a reliable bet either.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

