BlackBerry: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario — WATERLOO, Ontario — BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The cybersecurity software and services company posted revenue of $373 million in the period.
BlackBerry shares have increased 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.01, a fall of 13% in the last 12 months.
