BlackBerry: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

On a per-share basis, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 6 cents per share.

WATERLOO, Ontario — BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The cybersecurity software and services company posted revenue of $373 million in the period.

BlackBerry shares have increased 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.01, a fall of 13% in the last 12 months.