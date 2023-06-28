Franklin Covey: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY — SALT LAKE CITY — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $4.6 million.
The corporate training and consultanting company posted revenue of $71.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.6 million.
