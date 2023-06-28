General Mills: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS — MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $614.9 million.
The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods posted revenue of $5.03 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.18 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.59 billion, or $4.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.09 billion.
