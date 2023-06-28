General Mills: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MINNEAPOLIS — MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $614.9 million. The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.12 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods posted revenue of $5.03 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.59 billion, or $4.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.09 billion.

