H. B. Fuller: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

June 28, 2023 at 4:14 p.m. EDT

ST PAUL, Minn. — ST PAUL, Minn. — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $40.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The adhesives company posted revenue of $898.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $964.2 million.

H. B. Fuller expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4.20 per share.

