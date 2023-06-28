How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 6/28/2023

Wall Street drifted to a mixed close on Wednesday.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 1.55 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,376.86.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.08 points, or 0.2%, to 33,852.66.
The Nasdaq composite rose 36.08 points, or 0.3% to 13,591.75.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.78 points, or 0.5%, to 1,858.71.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 28.53 points, or 0.7%.
The Dow is up 125.23 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 99.23 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 37.07 points, or 2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 537.36 points, or 14%.
The Dow is up 705.41 points, or 2.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,125.27 points, or 29.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 97.46 points, or 5.5%.