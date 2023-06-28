How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 6/28/2023

The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1%, but held on to a gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

General Mills had one of the larger drops after the maker of cereals and other foods reported weaker revenue than expected. That helped drag down stocks of several other food companies. Cruise operators continued to steam higher. They’ve been strong this year on hopes for strong demand by passengers looking for vacations. Trading was relatively quiet in markets elsewhere.