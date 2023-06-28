General Mills, Nvidia fall; AeroVironment, CIRCOR rise, Wednesday, 6/28/2023

NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
The telecommunications infrastructure company is being targeted by investment firm Blackwells Capital.
AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) up, $3.05 to $93.37.
The maker of unmanned aircrafts gave investors a strong profit forecast.
General Mills Inc. (GIS), down $3.64 to $77.26.
The maker of Cheerios and other food brands reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), down $3.12 to $415.65.
The U.S. is reportedly considering new export restrictions on artificial intelligence computer chips to China.
Circor International Inc. (CIR), up $2.15 to $53.64.
Arcline’s bid for the valve maker reportedly tops a rival bid from KKR.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down $1.33 to $39.08.
The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.
UniFirst Corp. (UNF), down $9.06 to $158.
The uniform supplier’s fiscal third-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
