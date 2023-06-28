Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s unusual these days for private equity firms to get into public bidding wars with one another. It’s even more unexpected that one would take place over a maker of pumps and valves that traces its roots to 1860 and has been looking for a buyer for more than a year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Circor International Inc. agreed earlier this month to sell itself to funds managed by KKR & Co. for $49 a share — about $1.6 billion including the assumption of debt — culminating a review of strategic alternatives that the flow-control technologies company launched way back in March 2022. KKR agreed on Tuesday to raise its bid to $51 a share after Circor received a higher offer from another party. The private equity giant also took the unusual step of agreeing to provide a full equity backstop for the deal — essentially eliminating the risk that financing might fall through in a tightening credit environment — and to pay a $125 million reverse termination fee if the companies fail to get antitrust approval. Then on Wednesday, Arcline Investment Management LP threw a wrench into the works by going public with a competing $57-a-share bid. The Arcline offer represents a 12% premium to KKR’s latest offer, an 80% premium to where Circor shares were trading before the announcement of the initial deal with KKR and a 142% premium to the price before the company announced its strategic review.

Again, Circor doesn’t make semiconductors used to power artificial intelligence. It makes pumps used in industrial manufacturing plants; actuation and electro-mechanical controls for commercial and military aircraft; fluid-handling technologies for the oil and gas industry; and high-precision valves used in life science equipment.

Circor’s revenue increased 13% in the first quarter after adjusting for M&A and currency swings, while the midpoint of its 2023 guidance calls for a 7% increase in overall sales. It’s a respectable pace but not enough to boost revenue back to 2019 levels and not a standout level of growth compared with comparable corners of the industrial sector. First-quarter sales jumped 20% on an organic basis at Ingersoll Rand Inc., which also makes fluid-transfer and management technologies, and the company is forecasting as much as 12% total revenue growth this year. Only two analysts tracked by Bloomberg cover Circor and have recently published price targets; before the initial KKR deal was announced, those analysts had expected the shares to reach only $38 over the next year.(1)

If there is indeed a recession on the horizon, someone forgot to tell KKR and Arcline.

The Circor buyout is small potatoes relative to the storied private equity bidding wars that heralded past periods of excess for the industry. But it does offer some interesting takeaways. Such a heated pursuit of a bite-sized deal speaks to private equity firms’ current preference to deploy their vast piles of cash on more digestible targets as rising interest rates and an uncertain economic outlook make larger purchases challenging. Some manufacturing companies had expressed optimism that the tightening credit environment might curb competition from private equity buyers for industrial assets. The opposite may actually be true. Manufacturing businesses of all shapes and sizes should ultimately benefit from a rewiring of global supply chains and a revival of industrial policy around the world. Cerberus Capital Management is raising a $2.5 billion fund centered explicitly on this premise, Bloomberg News reported in May.

The reverse termination fee that protects Circor against an unfavorable antitrust ruling illustrates just how active private equity buyers have been in the industrial realm in recent years. It’s highly unusual for a private equity firm to offer such protections; that’s typically the domain of strategic buyers that have a large amount of business overlap with their targets. JetBlue Airways Corp., for example, agreed to pay Spirit Airlines Inc. $70 million and its shareholders $400 million if the planned combination of the carriers can’t be completed because of regulatory concerns. KKR already owns Flow Control Group and specialty aerospace hardware company Novaria Group, which it bought in 2021 and 2020, respectively. It’s unclear whether either of those assets would raise issues for antitrust regulators, but it seems unlikely. Arcline’s funds own Fairbanks Morse Defense, which KKR says competes directly with Circor in the manufacturing and sale of certain mission-critical valves for US Navy submarines.

“Consolidation of two key suppliers for the US Navy’s highest priority programs, precisely at a moment when the Department of Defense (DoD) seeks to ramp up their production while controlling costs, is highly likely to draw exceptional scrutiny,” KKR said in a statement. Arcline likely wouldn’t be able to close a Circor deal until the second half of 2024 after taking into account the time necessary to respond to antitrust regulators’ requests for information and the negotiation of potential remedies, KKR said. The private equity firm says its deal can close by the end of this year.

Still, KKR’s use of an equity backstop to sweeten its bid is a testament to budding uneasiness about the ability of private equity firms to close deals in the wake of regional bank turbulence and amid expectations that debt will become even more expensive in the coming months. KKR is also offering a $100 million reverse termination fee tied to closing obligations. There’s no crisis here to speak of yet, but it’s definitely become harder to get buyouts over the finish line. KKR says that the debt financing contingency for Arcline’s proposal creates “meaningful uncertainty” for Circor shareholders, a statement that underscores just how capricious credit markets have become. A number of would-be private equity targets got burned in 2008, and companies have not forgotten this lesson.

The surety of KKR’s offer from a financing and antitrust perspective helps make up for the wide valuation gulf between its bid and that of Arcline. Circor traded only as high as $54.94 on Wednesday morning on news of Arcline’s offer, indicating shareholders have some doubts about their ability to ultimately pocket the full $57 that the firm is offering. But KKR likely needs to top up its bid again if it wants to lock up the deal for good.

Either way, this bidding war is a moment of validation of sorts for the Circor management team. Rival Crane Co. tried to buy the company three different times over eight years, with the last attempt in 2019 for $48 a share. Crane saw an impressive amount of shareholder support for its hostile tender offer but ultimately let its bid expire and walked way. Circor shares were trading as low as $13.48 as recently as September. Sometimes, if you wait long enough, the just-say-no approach to takeovers can pay off.

(1) Citigroup Inc. has since suspended its rating on the company.

