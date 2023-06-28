Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling in Mallory v. Norfolk Southern Railroad touches upon a headache for every general counsel in the land: where a company can be sued. At first glance, the outcome might make those headaches worse. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight I’d suggest a closer look. For a company facing a major tort suit, it matters a great deal whether the action is filed in (for instance) plaintiff-friendly New Jersey or Illinois, as opposed to defendant-friendly Delaware or Virginia. One needn’t take sides in the debate over what critics call “forum shopping” to recognize that venue makes a difference.

Whether a particular state court has jurisdiction over a particular lawsuit can be a challenging question for even the wisest judges, but the matter is made considerably easier when the defendant has consented to be sued in a particular jurisdiction. At issue in Norfolk Southern was the constitutionality of a Pennsylvania requirement that companies wishing to do business within its borders agree to be sued in its courts.

A former employee, Robert Mallory, who claimed he’d developed cancer from being exposed to carcinogens while working for the railroad filed a lawsuit in plaintiff-friendly Pennsylvania, where Norfolk Southern manages thousands of miles track and operates rail yards. The company objected that the plaintiff lived in Virginia, the railroad is headquartered in Virginia, and the wrongful exposure alleged in the complaint took place in Virginia and Ohio. Therefore, argued the railroad, the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment barred the suit anywhere but Ohio or Virginia.

Seems reasonable. After all, as recently as 2017, in an opinion by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the court ruled that the clause did not allow a lawsuit against a railroad to be filed in Montana when the state had little connection to the case.

The difference is that Pennsylvania requires companies seeking to do business within its borders to agree to be sued in its courts. The Supreme Court, relying on a key precedent more than a century old, voted 5-4 that Pennsylvania’s consent requirement did not deprive Norfolk Southern of due process. The ruling sends the case back to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

One might read the outcome as an invitation to every state to adopt a law requiring any company wishing to do business to agree to be sued in its courts, even if the plaintiff lives in some other state, the company is located in a second, and the injury occurred in a third. But no such invitation is being issued. The fractured vote among the justices suggests that the constitutional status of such a requirement is far from settled.

Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion in favor of the plaintiff was joined in whole only by Justices Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Justice Samuel Alito provided a fifth vote for most of the opinion (thus making only that part an official opinion of the Court) but wrote separately on one nuance to which we will come in a moment.(1)

Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s dissent, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts, took the view that the more-than-century-old precedent that undergirded Gorsuch’s approach had been overruled by the many intervening cases. For these four justices, the due process clause was indeed violated by Pennsylvania’s consent requirement.

Let’s be clear: Nobody’s arguing that an injured plaintiff can’t sue. Nobody’s disputing the importance of a tort system that forces companies to internalize the costs of their wrongdoing. The only issue is where the suit can be filed.

And on that subject, the dissenters might ultimately prevail. To see why, let’s get back to Alito. I’ve mentioned that he did not join most of Gorsuch’s opinion. The reasons for the rejection are instructive.

Alito agreed that the due process clause did not bar Mallory’s suit, but refrained from joining all of Gorsuch’s opinion for technical reasons I won’t get into. What matters is that in his separate concurring opinion, he raised the possibility that a state’s requirement of consent to be sued in return for the right to do business might violate a constitutional principle known as the Dormant Commerce Clause, which prohibits states from placing “undue burdens” on commerce between states.

True, scholars and judges lament the lack of clear standards for applying the doctrine, but Alito’s position could hardly be clearer. And he predicted the railroad has “a good prospect” of eventually prevailing, because the state lacks an interest in “the rights of non-residents harmed by out-of-state actors through conduct outside the State.” Alito even goes so far as to encourage the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to consider the issue now that the case is being sent back.

This is no trivial disagreement. Alito is implying that should the issue arise again, he might join the four dissenters — giving them enough votes to win — in holding that a state indeed acts unconstitutionally when it requires a company to consent to be sued in exchange for permission to operate.

So it’s too early for the tort bar to celebrate and too early for corporate general counsels to despair. The matter is bound to come before the justices again, and when it does the plaintiff is likely to have a much harder time.

(1) The Supreme Court’s opinion incorrectly labels each page of Gorsuch’s opinion as “opinion of the Court,” when most of it isn’t. One trusts this error will soon be corrected.

