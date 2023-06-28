Charm of Vienna’s Dunn Loring Woods has ‘stood the test of time’

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When she was a child growing up in quiet and vernal Dunn Loring Woods, Sheila Carney loved to leave the orderly housing development for the wilds of the overgrown railroad track just beyond. She and her friends would roam along the tracks and commune with the wildlife, feeling like daring adventurers.

“It was like Tom Sawyer,” she recalled.

Today, that abandoned railroad track has been replaced by the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, beloved by runners, walkers and cyclists, who can cover 45 miles end-to-end. But the 1960s-era ramblers, colonials and craftsmen homes largely remain standing, albeit with additions that tell of growing families and expanding dreams.

Located by Vienna, Va., about 14 miles west of Washington, Dunn Loring Woods was developed by Yeonas, a family-owned construction company responsible for up to 14,000 homes still standing in Northern Virginia. Today, according to the Dunn Loring Woods Civic Association, the neighborhood includes 550 homes on a 300-acre tract. Established in 1965, shortly after development was completed, the civic association still publishes a neighborhood newsletter, The Lantern; hosts a community forum for residents; and organizes events including a popular neighborhood-wide yard sale.

Christine Kluttz moved into the neighborhood with her husband, Bobby, in 2011. She said they had started looking for homes in Arlington, where they’d lived in an apartment, but found themselves expanding their search westward due to steep home prices. She didn’t love the 1960s-era split-foyer design of the house they ultimately purchased — it wasn’t ideal for the three children they’d eventually have — but she did love the warmth of the neighborhood and the amenities it offered, including the trail, a community pool beloved by residents and safe, walkable streets. Stenwood Elementary School, where all her children went, is a short walk from Kluttz’s home, and that walk, to drop off and pick up kids, has become a special tradition over the years.

“Everybody walking together and meeting up on the playground before and after school, it just feels like a really nice community,” she said.

Since the Kluttzes arrived in the neighborhood, the appeal of its location has deepened. The Mosaic District in Merrifield, just across Interstate 66, has developed into a destination spot for retail and gourmet dining. And the neighborhood has filled with more young families like theirs as some of the original owners have downsized or moved on.

Barry Schwartz, a home builder who lives in Dunn Loring Woods and builds mainly in nearby Vienna, has lived in two homes in the neighborhood: a raised rambler his family felt lucky to find in 2003 as the housing market around D.C. heated up and a two-story Colonial he built himself in 2012. He hasn’t built many other houses in his own neighborhood, he said, because many Dunn Loring Woods residents have preferred to build additions onto their Yeonas-built homes.

While the $436,000 Schwartz paid for his first Dunn Loring Woods house wouldn’t go as far today, the neighborhood remains a good place to find competitively priced single-family homes with nicely sized yards. Of the 28 homes sold last year in the neighborhood, the lowest-priced was a $695,000 three-bedroom, two-bathroom rambler with a modest 1,652 square feet; the highest-priced was a $1.7 million four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom new-construction colonial on 3,443 square feet.

Among the single active and two “coming soon” listings in the neighborhood, list prices range from $749,000 to $1.85 million.

When he first moved into the neighborhood, Schwartz immediately got a taste for its friendliness and welcome: The man who sold him the house presented him with a detailed hand-drawn map of his corner, complete with the names and telephone numbers of all his neighbors. He also received an invitation to the seller’s going-away party, where he met many of them.

“Our corner was a lot of people who really liked each other and got together for party nights and things,” he said.

Schwartz’s favorite times in the neighborhood were the big weather events that would bring residents out of their homes and into the front yard and streets: big snowstorms and drenching rainstorms that would cause Long Branch creek to rise. When it snowed, he’d grab his snowblower and head down the streets, clearing sidewalks and driveways. His two children grew up in Dunn Loring Woods, attended the local schools and spent summer days at the Dunn Loring Swim Club. Now that they’ve headed to college and beyond, he’s enjoyed seeing neighbors’ families grow in the same way: Children who weren’t even born when he arrived in Dunn Loring Woods are now driving and attending Marshall High School.

“It’s nice, it’s fun,” he said. “It does make you feel old.”

Carney, who grew up in Dunn Loring Woods and is now a real estate agent who sells homes in the neighborhood, still relishes the “classic Americana” experiences of her childhood there, such as going on all-day bicycling adventures with her friends and sledding down the U-shaped Stonewall Drive when it snowed. As the surrounding region has developed, she likes that Dunn Loring Woods has held onto much of its original look and charm.

“To me, [Dunn Loring Woods] has stood the test of time,” Carney said. “It’s still as appealing as it was.”

Boundaries: Dunn Loring Woods is bounded to the west by Cedar Lane; to the south by I-66; and to the east by Gallows Road. Opinions differ on the neighborhood’s northern boundary; but many identify Stonewall Drive as the line between Dunn Loring Woods and the adjacent Stonewall Manor neighborhood.

Schools: Stenwood Elementary School; Thoreau Middle School; Marshall High School.

Transportation: The neighborhood is served by the Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro stop on the Orange Line, at the intersection of Gallows Road and I-66. The 462 bus also stops along Cedar Lane, and the 402 bus stops along Gallows Road.

