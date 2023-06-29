Affirmative action ruling puts a target on corporate diversity programs

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The complaints have been rolling in since the spring. McDonald’s, Alaska Airlines and Hershey were targets, as were Anheuser-Busch and Nordstrom. Each was filed by a conservative legal group founded by a former Donald Trump adviser, each alleging the companies’ diversity initiatives are discriminatory, illegal and symptomatic of wokeness run amok.

Now that the Supreme Court has struck down the use of race-conscious admissions at universities, conservative groups and legal experts say that the private sector should get ready for further challenges to their diversity, equity and inclusion — or DEI — initiatives.

Thursday’s ruling speaks to university admissions and likely won’t have direct legal implications to private sector hiring and promotion practices, legal experts say. But it “will put the wind in the sails of groups like ours, who want to get the woke, racially based hiring and promotion schemes out of corporate America,” said Will Hild, executive director of Consumers’ Research, a right-wing advocacy group that has taken aim at the use of environmental and social considerations in the finance sector.

Hild says the court precedents allowing race-conscious admissions at colleges and universities have served as a “fig leaf” for the private sector to implement DEI initiatives. “Once that goes away,” he said, “it’s going to be a free-for-all on pushing back against that.”

The question of race during the admissions process has come before the high court multiple times over the past four decades. Until Thursday, such policies have, to a degree, been left in place. Court precedent has not been as favorable to affirmative action preferences in employment as it has been to college admissions, said Gail Heriot, a law professor at University of San Diego, but conservative groups and legal experts say the court ruling creates an opening.

“I do believe that it will have an effect,” Linda Chavez, the chairman of the Center for Equal Opportunity, a conservative think tank that has been pressing companies to change their diversity programs. “I think you will see groups like ours looking closely to ensure that employers are not giving race undue influence in decisions about whom to hire or to promote.”

Alvin Tillery, a professor of political science at Northwestern University who runs a firm that consults with Fortune 500 firms on how they carry out their diversity initiatives, said a ruling to end affirmative action will have a chilling effect on companies, which might wind down their DEI programs to avoid lawsuits or threatening letters from conservative activists.

“What I’ve been trying to urge my clients to think about is that you don’t want to become overly compliant,” Tillery said. “If the Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, don’t let your corporate counsel just say, ‘Oh, that’s a wrap.’”

DEI programs gained momentum in the private sector in 2020 after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. Companies worldwide, under public pressure to show their commitment to racial justice issues, spent an estimated $7.5 billion on the measures intended to diversify their workforces and leadership teams. That included retailers such as Nike, tech companies like Amazon, and even the fast-food chain Chick-fil-A, a darling of conservatives because of its stance on LGBTQ+ issues.

Since then, however, those efforts have both tapered off and come under fire from conservative groups and politicians, who condemn the programs as unconstitutional and underpinned by liberal values.

Since last year, America First Legal — the group run by former Trump aide Stephen Miller — has filed at least nine Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaints against a host of big-name companies. It has accused them of “hiring people based solely on immutable characteristics, like race or sex, rather than qualifications or abilities,” which the group argues is a violation of federal civil rights law. If the EEOC declines to investigate those claims, Miller’s group has the right to sue, legal experts say.

McDonald’s, Alaska Airlines, Anheuser-Bush and Nordstrom did not respond to requests for comment. Hershey declined to comment. Mars — the maker of M&Ms, Snickers and a range of other well-known food and snacks brands — also was among those targeted by America First Legal for an EEOC complaint. In a statement, it said it is an equal opportunity employer and it does “not engage in discriminatory employment practices.”

“Inclusion and diversity have long been priorities for us, and we use lawful means to pursue our inclusion and diversity objectives,” the company added.

In July 2022, Miller’s group also launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against Amazon, alleging that a company program that awards $10,000 bonuses to certain Black, Latino and Native American delivery workers violated federal civil rights law. The lawsuit remains active.

Amazon declined to comment on the lawsuit. But August Aldebot-Green, a company spokesperson, said that it believes in the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion, adding that Amazon looks into the potential impact of any legal decisions on its programs and adjusts them to comply with the law.

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post. Interim CEO Patty Stonesifer sits on Amazon’s board.)

America First Legal did not respond to requests for comment.

Such challenges have not been limited to individual companies. After the Securities and Exchange Commission approved a Nasdaq rule requiring companies listed on the exchange to have at least two diverse directors, a pair of conservative groups sued to invalidate it, arguing the requirements were unconstitutional. The case is still being decided by the Fifth Circuit, and the rule remains in effect. One of the groups, the Alliance for Fair Board Recruitment, is also challenging a pair of California laws that impose board diversity requirements on companies based in the state. The case is being decided in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Jonathan Berry, a lawyer with Boyden Gray & Associates, who represents the Alliance for Fair Board Recruitment, said in a statement Thursday that the court’s “decision will likely reverberate far beyond academia.”

“In particular, employers should be fully on notice that diversity is not an appropriate justification for race-discriminatory affirmative action in the workplace,” he said.

How corporations prevent discrimination falls under a different area of law than college admissions, so the Supreme Court’s recent ruling likely won’t have a direct impact on the legality of companies’ diversity initiatives, according to legal experts. Whereas college admissions are governed by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, private employment falls under Title VII. Both prohibit discrimination based on a person’s race, color or national origin.

A ruling to end affirmative action in university admissions “will send a strong signal as to how the court might lean if it was confronted with an employment case under Title VII,” said Daniel F. Pyne III, a labor attorney Hopkins & Carley.

That would mean more challenges under that specific statute, Pyne added, and “I would generally expect to see the court come down the same way.”

Companies are already thinking of ways to protect their DEI policies from future litigation, including revising phrasing in their policies that might mirror that of affirmative action in college admissions, said Crystal Styron, a senior principal at market research firm Gartner.

“Some companies have racial quotas when it comes to hiring and promotions, and there is speculation those sorts of practices could now come under legal scrutiny,” Styron said.

She added that Gartner is recommending companies create policies that don’t exclusively mention race, and instead focus on things like “fostering inclusive culture.”

Tillery, the Northwestern professor and diversity consultant, said he will recommend that companies stop using the word “diversity” and “DEI” to label their initiatives.

“We have to start calling them Title VII compliance programs,” he said. “So the chief diversity officer is going to become the Title VII compliance officer. Inclusion training is going to be Title VII compliance training.”

