Something funny happened this week to cruise operator Carnival Corp., the highest-flying stock on the S&P 500 Index. • After surging 56% since March, it (strangely) plummeted 7.6% on news of a very strong earnings report Monday ... Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight • Then (more strangely) gained it all back on Tuesday ... • Then (even more strangely) surged another 7.6% on Wednesday to the highest in nearly 14 months.

Here’s my theory on this chaotic series of events: Perhaps, understandably, it was hard to believe that the initial report had actually met the market’s lofty expectations. After a market-leading run-up, the results had to be great — not just good — to justify pre-earnings pricing. In the fog of the earnings-day chaos, most traders believed Carnival had missed that bar. But upon further examination, they realized they were wrong, and those who reflexively “bought the rumor and sold the news” turned around and tried to remedy their mistake. Whatever the case, it’s clear now that the market’s knee-jerk reaction was wrong.

Personally, I’m left to wonder whether there’s a lesson here for the broader US market heading into an earnings season that many have described as a test. Like its star-performer Carnival, the US stock market has outperformed consensus expectations and — at least anecdotally — it feels as if many investors are in “sell first, ask questions later” mode at the first sign of anything shy of greatness. If the US economy is coming in for a soft landing, that might be an error.

Consider the developments at Carnival. Like the broader economy, investors have been worried all year that cruise operators were on borrowed time. They had levered up aggressively to weather pandemic shutdowns, and it seemed improbable that consumer appetite for discretionary travel could last much longer. But at every turn, cruise demand has surprised to the upside as pent-up interest in cruise travel supported booming bookings for 2023 and into 2024, creating a path to deleveraging. As a result, the so-called wave season — the peak cruise bookings period that traditionally runs from January to March — has carried on far longer than normal. To be sure, the company also increased its outlook for costs, but that always seemed like a modest headwind.

Here’s Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein from Monday’s investor conference call:

We just hit all-time highs for bookings and customer deposits. And remarkably, we are still experiencing a phenomenal wave season, which started early, gained strength, and is still going strong midway through the year.

The broader US market is at a similar crossroads. For all the positive economic surprises in recent months, many investors are left to wonder whether they can truly justify the 20 times forward price-earnings multiple on the S&P 500 when the median economic forecast still estimates better-than-even recession odds and the central bank policy rate hovers near a two-decade high. They’re right to harbor some healthy skepticism.

But there’s also a chance — and I’d argue a growing one — that all of this positive sentiment actually presages brighter fundamentals. The recession that economists have long been forecasting keeps getting nudged further into the future, buying the Federal Reserve more time to get inflation back to its target and avoid one altogether. With any luck, companies that have been hardest hit by the combination of tighter financial conditions and pullback from the pandemic-era exuberance may well be able to return to a sustainable growth path in the next few quarters.

Clearly, there’s a reason that the wisdom of “buy the rumor, sell the news” persists on Wall Street: It often works. The “smart money” often senses what’s coming through sound analysis (or, in more sinister cases, insider trading); the retail investors follow their momentum with reckless abandon; and by the time the “news” arrives, markets have already baked in all the positivity and more. That’s often the case, but not always. The ends of bear markets may be different, for instance, because skepticism has become so entrenched and asset prices remain so far off their highs. I won’t pretend to know whether this is one of those cases. But as Carnival showed this week, reflexively “selling the news” is as perilous as buying at any price. You may well end up regretting your decision just 48 hours later.

