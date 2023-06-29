States and CDC to track cronobacter cases like other infectious diseases

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will start collecting data from state and local health departments about infections caused by cronobacter, the pathogen at the center of last year’s infant formula crisis. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, which makes recommendations to the CDC about illnesses it should track, made the recommendation at a conference Thursday. The CDC has said it will adopt the recommendation starting next year. CSTE members worked closely with CDC experts and representatives of the Food and Drug Administration and the Association of Public Health Laboratories to come to this decision.

The new approach comes more than a year after several babies were sickened and two died after drinking formula contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii. A U.S. plant that manufactured powdered formula shut down temporarily after the illnesses, and millions of units of formula were recalled, triggering a months-long formula shortage across the country.

Cronobacter now joins salmonella and about 120 other illnesses on the list of “nationally notifiable” pathogens, a list jointly managed by the CDC and the CSTE. When a cronobacter infection is identified in an infant less than 1 year old by doctors or laboratories, it will be reported to the state, which then will notify the CDC. Making a disease nationally notifiable results in more patient infections being reported to the CDC, which can help with monitoring disease trends and identifying ways to prevent future illnesses.

The infant formula emergency triggered a cascade of changes in the federal agencies charged with keeping our food supply safe. On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced that it would elevate the prominence of its food safety program by empowering a single leader to oversee the whole program. Previously, the Office of Regulatory Affairs, which conducts investigations, inspections and imports for all FDA-regulated products, was not overseen by the top food safety official.

“Our thinking has significantly broadened,” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf wrote in a statement Tuesday, citing a “landscape that is rapidly evolving as consumer preferences, products and manufacturing processes grow increasingly complex and public health needs increase.”

This follows on the heels of Frank Yiannas, the agency’s deputy commissioner for food policy and response, resigning earlier this year, pointing to dysfunction in the FDA’s handling of the baby formula crisis as a key impetus.

Advocacy groups, including Stop Foodborne Illness, Consumer Reports and Environmental Working Group, have pushed hard for these changes in the FDA’s food safety program as well as for cronobacter to become a nationally notifiable illness.

According to Mitzi Baum, chief executive of Stop Foodborne Illness, Thursday’s decision “will have meaningful impact on infant mortality,” noting that although cronobacter is considered rare, “no one knows exactly how rare as there is little data and research associated with this pathogen.”

Cronobacter infections are rare, and the vast majority of exposed children will never become ill. The CDC has documented fewer than 80 reports of cases in infants in the past 20 years, the agency said, but this is probably an undercount because health-care providers haven’t consistently reported cases to the government, as they do with other illnesses such as salmonella. Only two states — Minnesota and Michigan — currently report infections to public health departments.

Minnesota officials discovered the first infant cronobacter infection of the 2021 cluster and reported it to the FDA. That led the CDC, clinicians and state and local health departments to exchange information to turn up other cases in Texas and Ohio. Food safety advocacy groups have said that if cronobacter had been more widely reportable, the outbreak might have had a different outcome.

“These efforts will assist public health agencies in quantifying and identifying the cause of cronobacter infections,” said Janet Hamilton, CSTE’s executive director, in a statement. Coupled with education efforts, she said, it “will help protect the health of those most vulnerable. Ultimately, we want these infections to be prevented.”

